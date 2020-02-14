Airtel Digital TV Allows Users to Add and Delete an A-la-Carte Channel via SMS: Check the Process

Users of Airtel Digital TV can send SMS via their registered mobile number, or they should have the customer ID for adding channels via SMS

February 14th, 2020
    Highlights
    • Airtel Digital TV users can add and remove channels through SMS method
    • Airtel DTH users can also modify channels via self-care app and website
    • Users of Airtel Digital TV can also send SMS via non-registered mobile number

    Airtel Digital TV subscribers can add or delete channels via the company’s Airtel Thanks self-care app and the website. After the introduction of the new tariff regime by Trai, a-la-carte channels are paying a huge role as one individual channel can make a significant difference to the overall monthly DTH subscription. Airtel Digital TV allows its users to add and delete a-la-carte channels by sending an SMS. This process will come in really handy when the Airtel DTH users do not have access to their account or the Registered Mobile Number (RMN). Yes, you heard it right. Airtel Digital TV subscribers can add or delete channels via SMS method even if they don’t have the RMN; In this case, users must have the customer ID and they can send the SMS via any mobile number. Continue reading to know about adding and deleting channels on Airtel Digital TV via SMS.

    How to Add a New Channel on Airtel Digital TV via SMS

    Users of Airtel Digital TV can send SMS via their registered mobile number, or they should have the customer ID for adding channels via SMS. Firstly, let’s talk about adding a new channel through the registered mobile number. To add any new channel, Airtel Digital TV users will have to send Add to 54325. For example, if the channel number is 105, then the SMS format would be Add 105 and send it to 54325.

    In case if the customer does not have the RMN handy, they can make use of the customer ID to add a channel via SMS. To do that, SMS Add and send it to 54325. For example, the format would be Add 106 30XXXXXX-001 and send it to 54325. After sending the SMS, users will receive an OTP on the mobile and they will have to send back another SMS as Top OTP to 54325. After submitting the OTP, the channel will be successfully added.

    To check the customer ID, users can press the ‘Menu’ key in the remote and it will be displayed at the bottom.

    How to Remove an Existing Channel on Airtel Digital TV

    Similar to how we add new channels on Airtel Digital TV, users can also remove the existing channels by sending an SMS. To drop any channel through registered number, SMS REM >Channel Number> 54325. For example, the format would look something like REM 105 and send it to 54325.

    For dropping a channel from a non-registered mobile number, send am SMS to 54325 as REM . The format will look like REM 106 30XXXXX-001 and send it to 54325. After sending the SMS, users will receive an OTP which they will have to send it again as Top OTP to 54325.

    The removal and addition of channels will be instant via SMS method and customers will be notified once the channel gets added or removed.

    Chakri

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

