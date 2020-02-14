Vodafone Idea Network Integration Deadline to Be Extended

Vodafone Idea is conducting the network integration exercise throughout India to unify its network, reduce costs and to increase its coverage and capacity

By February 14th, 2020 AT 10:44 AM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 1 Comment
    Highlights
    • The telecom operator has also deployed approximately 58,200 TDD
    • VIL has also deployed 11,400 Massive MIMO sites till now
    • The 4G population coverage of Vodafone Idea currently stands at 974 million

    The largest network integration exercise is currently being undertaken by the third-biggest telecom operator of the country, Vodafone Idea Limited. The telecom operator has been on the task of integrating its network since the merger happened in 2018. However, until now, Vodafone Idea has been unable to accomplish the full network integration. As per the previously charted out deadline by Vodafone Idea, the network integration was supposed to be finished by the end of the current quarter, or the last quarter of FY20. But, it seems that the network integration deadline will now be extended by another quarter, the company said in its results for Q3 FY20. As per the new estimate, the network integration will be finished by the Q1 of FY21 instead of the end of March 2020.

    Vodafone Idea Finished 86% Network Integration

    In an official statement, Vodafone Idea remarked, “Integration is progressing well and is expected to complete by Q1FY21. In the remaining five circles, integration continues to move at a rapid pace based on a cluster-by-cluster approach, with subscribers of both brands benefitting from the integrated network, which has significantly greater coverage and capacity.”

    In January 2020, Vodafone Idea informed that it had finished network integration in Uttar Pradesh (E), Gujarat and Delhi taking the total of states to be integrated in the network to 17.

    By the end of 2019, Vodafone Idea reported that it had achieved a 86% network integration out of all the districts. After the network integration, Vodafone Idea also reported improved network capacity and coverage. The deployment of the new network like TDD sites, Massive MIMO and LTE 900 technology on certain sites has resulted in better data capacity. The data capacity has also doubled as per VIL, as compared to September 2018.

    Massive MIMO and Other Technologies Used to Increase Capacity

    VIL said, “This has driven a significant improvement in data speeds and customer experience across all circles.” Out of the 73,000 co-located sites, Vodafone Idea has removed redundant equipment from 58,000 sites, thus reducing the cost by December 2019. The telecom operator has also deployed approximately 58,200 TDD sites apart from the 11,400 Massive MIMO until now. Vodafone Idea is also diverting its assets to increase its capacity and coverage heavily. In the previous quarter, it added 14,600 4G FDD sites which is its largest addition in a single quarter. The 4G population coverage of Vodafone Idea currently stands at 974 million.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    1
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    1 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    1 Comment authors
    karthik Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    karthik
    karthik

    Which means that , In many places in my Taluk BSNL will have 4G launched before VOID re frame its spectrum to provide 4G .
    In my Taluk Vodafone and BSNL has only 5 to 10%(only in Semi Towns and High ways) of 4G/3G and 3G coverage respectively , which made many people to port to JIO or Airtel. Vodafone 2G coverage is also a worst hit.

    City
    Mysore
    Operator
    JIO , Airtel
    Vote Up30Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 and Android 10 Visits Geekbench

    OnePlus 8 with codename GALILEI IN2025 has made its first appearance on popular benchmarking website Geekbench. This essentially means the...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Dropped, Now Starts at Rs 10,999

    Samsung Galaxy A20s has now received a price cut in India. The handset, which was launched five months ago, is...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Bharat AirFibre Service Now Live in Six States

    Back in January, the state-led telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched the BSNL Bharat AirFibre service in India....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel Partners With Nokia to Provide Cutting Edge Industry 4.0 Applications for Enterprises

    module-4-img

    Trai to Stick With Proposed Prices for 5G Spectrum

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Launched With 108MP Quad-Camera Setup and Snapdragon 865

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Receive Massive Price Cuts in India: Check New Prices