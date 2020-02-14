Oppo Reno 3 Pro With MediaTek Helio P95 SoC to Launch in India on March 2

Highlights Oppo Reno 3 Pro is rumoured to come with MediaTek Helio P95 SoC

The handset will have dual selfie cameras and quad camera setup on the back

Reno 3 Pro in India will offer 4G specifications

Chinese handset maker, Oppo, officially revealed that the Reno 3 Pro would be launched in India on March 2. E-commerce portal Flipkart confirmed this news via a listing on its website. Separately, the handset has been spotted on Google Play Console website which revealed key specifications. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro in India will offer MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, which is an upgrade over the Helio P90 we saw on the Oppo Reno 2Z smartphone. Other specs of the device include 8GB of RAM, Full HD+ display and Android 10. For the unaware, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was already launched in China with Snapdragon 765G SoC and even has 5G support. However, the Indian variant will offer different specifications including dual selfie cameras, as the brand already confirmed.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specs Leaked via Google Play Console Website

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is a decent mid-range smartphone in China. Because we don’t have 5G network support in India yet, Oppo will bring the Reno 3 Pro with 4G specifications to the Indian market. The handset has now been spotted on Google Play Console website, which revealed the key specifications. The Reno 3 Pro will have the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset which comes as an upgrade to the Helio P90 SoC. The handset will offer 8GB of RAM and will sport a Full HD+ screen carrying a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels.

The Reno 3 Pro will run Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box. We are not sure how the Helio P95 works, but it might be on par with Snapdragon 765G SoC. Confirmed features of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro include dual selfie cameras on the front and it might ship with 64MP quad-camera setup.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Expected Pricing in India

As mentioned above, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will go official in India on March 2. The Reno 3 Pro is a different smartphone altogether, and if the company goes for premium pricing, it may not impress the audience. A lot of questions will arise regarding the usage of MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, but the company should justify it with an affordable price. The first Oppo Reno series arrived with flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC, whereas the Oppo Reno 2 series was aimed at the mid-range segment. It seems like Oppo will focus the upper mid-range price range with Oppo Reno series.