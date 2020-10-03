Bharti Airtel Now Offering Rs 399 Postpaid Plan Across More Telecom Circles in India



Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India has reintroduced its Rs 399 postpaid plan with the operator now offering the plan across more telecom circles in India. The telecom operator had earlier removed the Rs 399 plan from its listings and was only offering the plan in select circles. However, the operator seems to have changed its stance on the Rs 399 plan since its key rival Reliance Jio introduced the ‘JioPostPaid Plus’ plans. The second-largest telecom operator in India is likely to have reintroduced its Rs 399 postpaid plan to compete with the entry-level JioPostPaid Plus plan from Reliance Jio. The Rs 399 JioPostPaid Plus plan from Reliance Jio offers 75GB data, unlimited voice calling and SMS along with subscriptions to OTT platforms. More on the story ahead.

Airtel Rs 399 Postpaid Plans is Back

As highlighted earlier, the Rs 399 plan from Airtel wasn’t entirely gone from the offerings but it was limited to select telecom circles across India. The Rs 399 plan is the base postpaid plan that is offered by the operator. Airtel users across India including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have told TelecomTalk that they have spotted the Rs 399 postpaid plan on their Airtel thanks app.

With the Rs 399 plan, the users get 40GB 3G/4G data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. As for additional benefits, there is a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included for one year in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. The users also get Free Hellotunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

However, it has to be noted that the users don’t get the option of adding in extra connections with the Airtel Rs 399 plan. As per terms and conditions highlighted on the website of Airtel, it has to be noted that the users opting for postpaid plans of Rs 499 or above are only eligible to get ‘Priority Service’. So with the Rs 399 plan, there is also no ‘Priority Service’ for the users.

It is likely that Airtel has brought back this plan as it doesn’t want Jio to take the lead with its Rs 399 postpaid plan. Both the plans are not very different from each other. But one thing that needs to be acknowledged is that Airtel wouldn’t necessarily be threatened by the postpaid plans of Jio.

After all, postpaid users are said to be more loyal to telecom operators than prepaid users. Airtel has been providing postpaid services for many years now and it is highly unlikely that its users will shift to Jio looking at a plan which is only Rs 100 cheaper than what Airtel offers. So even though Airtel has brought back its RS 399 postpaid plan, it doesn’t mean that the telco is threatened.