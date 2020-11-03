Nxtra By Airtel To Open Two New Data Centres in Maharashtra

Bharti Airtel has recently announced that its subsidiary Nxtra is going to be opening two new facilities across Maharashtra. These facilities will be set up in two different cities of the state namely Mumbai and Pune. The telco said that it has signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Maharashtra government for developing two new data centres in the state. Both the data centres will offer clients and customers best in class secure data centre services. More details on the story ahead.

Nxtra to Open Two New Data Centres in Maharashtra

Nxtra is going to be opening two new data centres in Maharashtra, one each in Mumbai and Pune. For the unaware, Nxtra is a subsidiary company of Bharti Airtel which offers secure data centre services to leading global and Indian enterprises along with SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), start-ups, governments and more.

Nxtra already has 10 large data centres in addition to more than 120 Edge data centres located across different states of India. These data centres provide their customers with cloud infrastructure, managed hosting, data backup, co-location services, disaster recovery, and remote infrastructure management.

As of present, Nxtra already has two large data centres located in the state of Maharashtra. In addition to these two big data centres, there are multiple Edge data centres present in Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and Kolhapur. Now the company is going to open two more in the state.

There is a surge in demand for secure data centres in India driven by the digitalisation of businesses, data localisation requirements, and consumer demand for digital services. Much recently, the Carlyle Group announced that it is going to make an investment of $235 million for a 25% stake in Nxtra at a post-money valuation of $1.2 billion. Nxtra will be using the money received from the investment to scale across India and set-up more such secure data centres.

Rajesh Tapadia, CEO, Nxtra said, “We are on a mission to support the growth of India’s digital ecosystem with state-of-the-art and highly secure data centre infrastructure. We are delighted to add to our footprint in Maharashtra as part of our nationwide expansion plans to serve the evolving requirements of digital India.”