Redmi Note 9 Series to Get New Devices, Might Feature a 108MP Camera

Xiaomi keeps on launching new devices for the Indian market at attractive prices. Just last month, the Chinese tech giant launched the Mi 10T series. Now as per an online leak, Xiaomi might launch new devices for the Redmi Note 9 series. The leak comes from a popular tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS). With this, one of the new devices in the Redmi Note 9 series might feature a 108MP camera sensor. It is worth noting that the Redmi Note 10 series is also going to launch sometime soon. More on the story ahead.

Redmi Note 9 Series Devices, Expected Features

Redmi Note 9 series might get more devices very soon. The tipster hasn’t confirmed a lot about the details or features of the devices. However, he did reveal that one of the devices might feature a 108MP primary sensor. One of the devices might flaunt the ISOCELL HM2 sensor launched by Samsung earlier this year. This sensor comes with a 108MP and a 0.7-micrometre pixel size lens.

A thing worth noting is that if the information is true, it will be the first-ever Redmi device which will come with a 108MP primary sensor. Yes, there are devices of Xiaomi which already feature a 108MP primary lens, but there aren’t any under the brand of Redmi. One more thing which is not confirmed yet is if these devices will ever see light in the Indian market.

Redmi Note 10 series is also expected to launch soon. Leaks based on the Redmi Note 10 series suggest that the new devices will be a huge upgrade over the existing ones. The Redmi Note 10 series higher equipped device might feature the Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 750G SoC. Along with this, the Redmi Note 10 series might also feature a 108MP primary sensor with 33W fast-charging support.

To recall, the Redmi Note 9 was launched on July 20, 2020, in India. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.