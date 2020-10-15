Xiaomi Mi 10T And Mi 10T Pro Launched in India, Price Starts From Rs 39,999

Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi has launched two new devices for the users in India — Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. Both the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Just like the Mi 10 launched earlier in the year, the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi10T Pro can support 5G connectivity. With the ’T’ series, Xiaomi is aiming to enhance the user experience by pushing the boundaries of creativity and power of its smartphones. The Xiaomi 10T Pro features a 108MP primary sensor on the rear camera setup and can support video recording in 8K. Let’s take a look at all the specifications and prices of both the devices.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 10T and 10T Pro aren’t much different in specifications. The only difference between the two devices is of the camera. Starting with the display, there is a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with HDR10 support in both the devices. The smartphones can support up to 144Hz refresh rate. Along with that, it can support a maximum brightness of up to 650 nits.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Because of the chipset, both devices can support 5G connectivity. There is a 5,000mAh battery inside the smartphones with 33W dual split fast charging support.

Coming to the cameras of the smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 64MP primary sensor and the Mi 10T Pro features a 108MP primary sensor. Both the devices come with a triple-camera setup in the rear. Apart from the primary sensors, the other two sensors are the same in both the devices.

The other two sensors are – 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. As for the front camera, both the devices come with a 20MP sensor. The Mi 10T series devices can support 8K recording as well.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro Price

The Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be available for the users in two different colours — Cosmic Blue and Lunar Silver. The Mi 10T Pro with 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 35,999. On the other hand, the Mi 10T with 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 37,999. Both the devices are available for the users in India through the official website of Mi India, Flipkart, and other Mi retail stores.