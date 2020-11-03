Apple TV Can be Accessed by Xbox Series S and X Users

In a recent release, Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Series X and S users will be able to stream content from Apple TV using the console. Not only the Series X and S users, but Xbox Series One users will get Apple TV as well. Microsoft in a statement said that on the launch of all-new Xbox consoles on November 10, the users will get more entertaining apps than what they are getting with Xbox One at the moment. So Xbox will become the first console in the world to get Apple TV on it. More details on the story ahead.

Apple TV to be Offered to Xbox Series S and X Along with Sony PS5

Xbox users will get the support of Apple TV directly with the console. Apple TV is also going to be coming to the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5). As per a TimeNowNews report, For the PS5, Apple TV will arrive on November 12, 2020. The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will launch on November 10, 2020, in India. Post that, Xbox One users as well should be able to get the Apple TV app on their consoles.

For the unaware, Apple TV+ is different from the Apple TV. Apple TV includes Apple TV+, which offers users original over-the-top (OTT) content. Its subscription cost is Rs 99 per month for the Indian users. But with the Apple TV, apart from the Apple TV+, users can also purchase and rent movies if they wish to.

On top of this, there are other OTT streaming platforms integrated within the Apple TV app as well. For India, users can get content from Eros Now Select and Tastemade. So once Apple TV is offered with the Xbox consoles, users will be able to access content from all these platforms.

Adding to this, Indian Android and Windows users don’t get direct access to the Apple TV content because they don’t own an Apple device. Thus, owning an Xbox console would allow the users to access content from Apple TV+ directly with an app without needing to go to the website of the OTT platform every time they wish to stream something.