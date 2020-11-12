BSNL Fiber Basic Plus Plan With 60 Mbps Speeds and Unlimited Data Launched at Rs 599

BSNL is aggressively launching new broadband plans in the country to take on JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. The government-owned PSU launched a new ‘Fiber Basic Plus’ plan at Rs 599 taking on the Rs 499 Airtel Xstream Fiber plan. The new plan from BSNL offers a decent 60 Mbps speeds and it also comes with unlimited data benefit. The best part is that BSNL is launching the new plan across all the circles where it is currently offering Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) services. However, the broadband plan will not be available in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. In addition to launching the Rs 599 plan, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) also made the Rs 449 plan available across all the circles. The new plan will be available for customers from November 11, 2020.

BSNL Fiber Basic Plus Plan: What It Offers

BSNL’s all-new Fiber Basic Plus broadband plan offers 60 Mbps speeds up to 3300GB. However, the ISP is marketing the plan as an unlimited data plan similar to rival broadband operators. After the users exhaust the monthly FUP limit, speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. But do make a note that there’s no limit on how much users can download or upload at 2 Mbps speeds after crossing the FUP limit.

Users choosing this broadband plan will also get 24 hours of unlimited calling to any network within India. The monthly price of the plan is Rs 599, excluding taxes. Sadly, BSNL did not launch the plan in long-term packages, so you will have to choose the monthly option itself.

As of this writing, we don’t have any information regarding the OTT subscriptions offered by the ISP with the new Rs 599 plan. This news is first reported by KeralaTelecom and independently verified by TelecomTalk.

As noted, BSNL is also revising the Rs 449 Fiber Basic plan. The entry-level plan will now be available across all the cities except Andaman & Nicobar. Earlier, the Rs 449 broadband plan was limited to select cities. It offers 30 Mbps speeds up to 3.3TB and is a direct competition to JioFiber’s Rs 399 plan. The Rs 449 plan price will be changed after the first six months of subscription by the customer, BSNL stated.