OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G Will Receive Only One Major Android Update

Chinese smartphone vendor OnePlus today confirmed that its latest budget phones under the Nord series- the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 would receive only one major Android update. This news will disappoint a lot of users in the United States and other western countries where the company is selling both these phones. The Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 are the company’s first attempt at the budget segment in the US and Europe, but both the phones did not launch in India. Both the phones are currently running OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10, so the update to Android 11 will be the final one for them which is disappointing to hear.

OnePlus N10 5G and Nord N100: Android 11 Will Be the Only Major Update

OnePlus is known for pushing iterative Android updates faster than any other manufacturer. To recall, OnePlus made a big deal a couple of years ago saying it is the only manufacturer to provide three years of Android updates back then. It seems like the timely software updates will remain exclusive to OnePlus flagships only. OnePlus confirmed to Android Central that both the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 would get only one major Android update which is Android 11. And that’s all. So one major update and two years of security updates have been confirmed for these budget phones.

This is something unusual from OnePlus‘ standards, but this is what every manufacturer do when it expands the product line. For example, Xiaomi provides only one iterative Android update, but it delivers MIUI updates for several years.

“The Nord N10 5G and N100 will receive one major Android update and a total of two years of security updates. The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges. As always, we will continue listening to feedback from our users and looking for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices,” OnePlus spokesperson said to Android Central.

Every manufacturer faces challenges in providing software updates on time as their product line grows. The OnePlus Nord launched in India will not fall under this category and should receive at least two major Android updates over the next couple of years.