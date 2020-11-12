Apple Completely Stops Selling MacBook Air With Intel Chips in India

Cupertino tech giant, Apple on Tuesday announced the arrival of new generation Macs with the ‘M1’ silicon chipset. The ‘Apple M1’ chip will ship with the new 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. With the arrival of the new MacBook Air, Apple has stopped selling the old model with Intel chipset powering it. Now only the new MacBook Air with the ‘M1’ chipset is available for purchase through the Apple India online store. However, two models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is still available with the Intel chipsets option. More details on the story ahead.

Apple Offering Two Models of 13-inch MacBook Air and Four Models of 13-inch MacBook Pro

Going through the online retail store of Apple India, it can be seen that Apple is not selling the 13-inch MacBook Air with Intel chipsets anymore. However, if you still want the MacBook Air with Intel chipsets, you might get it through an offline Apple Reseller in India.

There are two models of the new 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple M1 present inside. The first one is of Rs 92,900 which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. If you want more SSD storage, you can go with the Rs 1,17,900 variant which comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Other things remain the same between both the new MacBook Air.

Apple is still selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel chipsets through its online retail store though. There are two 13-inch MacBook Pros with Apple M1 chipset and two with Intel chipsets available for the users.

However, the 13-inch MacBook Pros with Intel chipsets are only available in high-end specs. The first 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel chipset comes with an i5 quad-core processor and 16GB RAM with 512GB SSD storage priced at Rs 1,74,900. The second variant also comes with an i5 quad-core processor but with 1TB SSD storage and 16GB RAM priced at Rs 1,94,900.

The two 13-inch MacBook Pros available with M1 chipset are priced at Rs 1,22,900 and Rs 1,42,900 where the low-end model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage and the high-end model comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.