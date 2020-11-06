PUBG Mobile Likely to Relaunch in India by 2020 End

PUBG Mobile– the popular mobile game could make a return in India by the end of this year. In September this year, the Indian government decided to ban the game citing several reasons like gameplay nature, data security and more. Right after the ban, PUBG Corporation parted ways with Tencent assuming that the ban might be lifted. But that wasn’t the case. In the latest development, the servers for India were shut down on October 30 after which users are no longer able to play the game in India. A new report from TechCrunch now suggests that PUBG Mobile is eyeing to make a comeback in India by of 2020. The company is expected to announce the return for Indian audience this weekend.

PUBG Mobile Return: Could It Be Possible?

Citing two people familiar with the matter, TechCrunch reports the firm is in active talks with global cloud service providers to host the data within India. It also informed some popular streamers regarding its return to India by year-end. For now, there’s no official announcement regarding this news from PUBG Corporation, but we could see the news coming officially ‘as soon as this week.’

The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile along with several other Chinese apps due to data security. This issue will be solved once the company sets up a local data server. But some reports also hinted that the government is having a major issue with the nature of the game itself. In China, PUBG Mobile was never allowed to launch because the government felt it is spreading ‘violence.’ The same reason is being said by the Indian government as well. It will be interesting to see how the South Korean company tackles this concern.

For publishing the game in India, PUBG actively engaged in talks with some big firms like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Paytm. So far, nothing is confirmed and we suggest you take this news with a pinch of salt.