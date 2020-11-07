Tata Sky Broadband 300 Mbps Plan: Rs 1,600 Starting Price, Unlimited Data and More

Tata Sky Broadband recently introduced a 300 Mbps plan in several cities to match rival Internet Service Providers (ISPs) like JioFiber, Airtel Xstream and BSNL. The 300 Mbps broadband plan is the fastest plan offered by Tata Sky right now. If you look at the competition, JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber are offering 300 Mbps broadband plans for around Rs 1,500 price tag. And Tata Sky Broadband is providing the same 300 Mbps plan for Rs 1,600 which is on-par with the competition. It is good to see Tata Sky joining the race to compete with other operators, but the service is limited to only a few cities at the moment. The 300 Mbps broadband plan from Tata Sky is available in several subscriptions like monthly, six months and one year.

Tata Sky 300 Mbps Broadband Plan: Users Can Get Rs 3,600 Off

Starting with the benefits of the 300 Mbps broadband plan from Tata Sky, it offers unlimited data benefit; While the company is marketing the plan as an unlimited one, there’s a 3.3TB or 3,300GB FUP limit every month. Since the FUP limit is on the higher side, there’s no data rollover facility available with this plan from Tata Sky.

Users can avail the plan for various subscriptions periods. The plan costs Rs 1,600 per month and Rs 4,800 for three months. For six months and 12 months, Tata Sky will charge Rs 8,400 and Rs 15,600, respectively. As you can see, the company is offering a discount of Rs 1,200 and Rs 3,600 on the semi-annual and annual plans. Do make a note that the prices mentioned above are excluding GST.

Furthermore, users will also get unlimited voice calling benefit through Tata Sky’s landline service that was launched recently. Lastly, Tata Sky users choosing the 300 Mbps plan will get a free dual-band router on a returnable basis. Also, the company will waive off installation charges.

Tata Sky Broadband 300 Mbps Plan vs Airtel & JioFiber 300 Mbps Plans

While Tata Sky’s 300 Mbps plan is priced on the competitive side, the fact that the ISP isn’t offering any OTT subscriptions will not impress many. For example, JioFiber’s 300 Mbps broadband plan priced at Rs 1,499 offers free access to 12 OTT apps and the subscription benefit is Rs 1,800 per month. On the same lines, Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 300 Mbps plan also comes with several OTT subscription benefits.

If Tata Sky manages to offer OTT subscription benefits with its 300 Mbps plan, it will attract a lot of users. Another thing worth noting is Tata Sky is not bundling its Binge+ Set-Top Box with broadband plans which Airtel and JioFiber are offering bundling with almost every broadband plan.