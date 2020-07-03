ACT Fibernet Introduces 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps Broadband Plans in Delhi

ACT Fibernet has revamped its broadband plans in Delhi with the company introducing 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans. The Bengaluru based company previously offered a maximum 150 Mbps speed plans to its users in Delhi. The 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans are delivered through a speed upgrade on existing plans of ACT Fibernet. Crucially, ACT Fibernet has not hiked the prices of its plans in Delhi. It has to be noted that Delhi was among the eight cities where ACT Fibernet had hiked its plan prices on June 1. The company across eight cities hiked its entry level plans with the users in Delhi witnessing a hike up to Rs 100 on select ACT Fibernet plans.

ACT Fibernet Upgrades ACT Platinum Promo to 200 Mbps

The company has upgraded its ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond plans in Delhi to 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps respectively.

The ACT Platinum Promo enables users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 1000GB per month with the company currently offering 1000GB of bonus data to users. The users subscribed to the ACT Platinum Promo can continue browsing data beyond the 2000GB limit at a reduced speed of 1 Mbps.

The ACT Platinum Promo is offered to users at a monthly price of Rs 2149. However, the users can subscribe to ACT Platinum Promo at an effective price of Rs 1049 per month by subscribing to its 12 month pack priced at Rs 12,588. Additionally, the users can also receive Rs 100 cashback per month by signing up for Netflix through a dedicated ACT Fibernet Netflix page. In the previous months, ACT Fibernet capped the speeds on the ACT Platinum Promo to 150 Mbps.

ACT Fibernet Upgrades ACT Diamond to 300 Mbps

Similarly, ACT Fibernet has also upgraded its ACT Diamond plan to 300 Mbps speed. The company previously capped the speed of the ACT Diamond plan to 150 Mbps.

The ACT Diamond plan enables users to browse up to 300 Mbps speed till 1500GB with ACT Fibernet currently offering 1000GB of bonus data to users. The company enables users subscribed to the ACT Diamond plan to browse at a reduced speed of 2 Mbps beyond the specified monthly data limit.

ACT Fibernet currently offers the ACT Diamond plan at a monthly price of Rs 2449. However, the users can also subscribe to the ACT Diamond 12 month pack priced at Rs 16,188 which translates to an effective price of Rs 1349 per month.

The ACT Diamond plan users can also receive Rs 350 as cashback by signing up for Netflix through the dedicated ACT Fibernet Netflix page.