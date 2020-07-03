Motorola One Fusion With Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and 5000mAh Battery Launched

Motorola One Fusion has made its appearance in the Latin American markets. The latest addition to the Motorola One smartphone series is said to be the toned-down version of the Motorola One Fusion+ which was launched in the Indian market back in June. Motorola One Fusion packs some amazing specifications and features which will intrigue the buyers. Currently, Motorola has not revealed the availability of the new smartphone in global markets. Not only this, the price of Motorola One Fusion is under the darkness. However, it is expected that Motorola will unveil the price of the new smartphone soon.

Motorola One Fusion: Features and Specifications

The Motorola One Fusion sports 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ (720X1600) pixels display and weigh 202 grams. Under the veil, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset packed with 4GB of RAM. Also, the smartphone has 64GB inbuilt storage which is expandable using a dedicated microSD card.

Coming to the camera specifications, the Motorola One Fusion features a quad rear camera setup which includes a 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera with 118-degree field of view, 5MP macro sensor lens and 2MP depth sensor camera. Unlike Motorola One Fusion+ which featured a pop-up selfie camera, the Motorola One Fusion houses 8MP front camera inside the waterdrop notch. One of the most intriguing features of the Motorola One Fusion is the massive 5000mAh battery.

Also, the smartphone has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. Connectivity options of the smartphone include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and GPS. Lastly, the Motorola One Fusion runs on Android 10 with custom skin of Motorola on top that is My UX.

Motorola One Fusion: Pricing and Availability

The Motorola One Fusion has just been launched in the Latin American countries. However, a blog post from Motorola confirms that the new smartphone will be launched in Saudi Arabia and UAE next month. Also, the smartphone could be launched in India soon. Currently, the Motorola One Fusion is available in a single variant of 4GB + 64GB model and it is available in two colour options which are Ocean Blue and Emerald Green. As of price, no official statement has been announced by Motorola. It is expected that the price details will be unveiled soon.