Will You Buy These OTT Packed 40 Mbps Broadband Plans from ACT

ACT Fibernet, a regional internet service provider (ISP), has OTT (over-the-top) bundled entry-level broadband plans for its customers. If you can be satisfied with a 40 Mbps broadband plan, then you can definitely check out these plans from ACT Broadband. There are two 40 Mbps broadband plans from ACT under the entertainment category. These two plans are available in Bengaluru. Depending on the city you are living in, the offers keep on evolving and changing. If you want to know about affordable OTT broadband plans in other cities from ACT Fibernet, keep reading TelecomTalk.









ACT Affordable 40 Mbps Broadband Plans that Come with OTT Benefits

The two ACT broadband plans that we are talking about here come for Rs 650 and Rs 750 per month. Note that the prices do not yet include the GST that will reflect on the final billing. Both these plans offer the same internet speed - 40 Mbps. ACT Broadband has not mentioned the FUP (fair usage policy) data limit applicable to these plans. But if the FUP data limit is the same as the ACT Basic plan which also comes with 40 Mbps speed, then you will get 500GB of data per month with these two OTT bundled plans.

The Rs 650 per month plan is called ACT Basic Bonanza and it comes with Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, YuppTV, and 300+ Live TV channels. On the other hand, with the Rs 750 per month plan which is called ACT Basic Combo, users get Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, YuppTV, and 300+ Live TV channels.

These are the two plans that are available for customers in Bengaluru. Note that there are more OTT bundled broadband plans available from ACT Fibernet for Bengaluru customers. These plans cost Rs 950, Rs 1050, and Rs 1350. Since their prices are higher, you get higher internet speeds and more data.

You can also purchase Netflix bundled broadband plans from ACT Fibernet. In Bengaluru, there are four Netflix bundled broadband plans that ACT users can purchase, these cost Rs 1185, Rs 1425, Rs 1999, and Rs 2999 per month.