Alliance Broadband has One of the Best Entry-Level Plans in India

Alliance Broadband, a regional internet service provider, has one of the best entry-level broadband plans available for customers right now. Even though the plan we are talking about here is an affordable one, you will get OTT (over-the-top) benefits with it. Alliance Broadband serves dominantly in Kolkata, but the company is also looking to expand throughout the country. Depending on the location you are in, you can choose from the plans offered by the company. Today, we will be looking at the entry-level broadband plan Alliance Broadband that comes bundled with OTT benefits. Let's check out the plan without wasting any time.









Alliance Broadband Rs 425 Plan (Launcher)

The most affordable broadband plan from Alliance Broadband comes for Rs 425. This plan is called the Launcher plan and it not only offers decent speed as per its pricing but also offers OTT. The Rs 425 plan from the ISP (internet service provider) comes with 40 Mbps of speed with a validity of 30 days. The data offered with this plan is truly unlimited. The company has not mentioned any sort of fair usage policy (FUP) limit on its website.

Note that the pricing of the plan doesn't reflect GST here. It will be added once the final bill is generated. You don't get any sort of fixed-line voice calling connection or a landline connection. This is something that you get from the other major ISPs in the country. But with unlimited voice calling already available in India with most prepaid plans, there's not much need for a landline connection.

The OTT benefits offered with this plan are Hungama and Live TV. While these are not the most popular platforms, it is still a good deal. Something is always better than nothing. With Jio and Airtel's entry-level broadband plans, you don't get any sort of OTT benefits. In addition, the plans of Jio and Airtel are relatively more expensive. While Jio's plan may cost less, it is still expensive compared to this plan from Alliance Broadband because Alliance offers 40 Mbps for Rs 425 while Jio offers 30 Mbps speed with its Rs 399 plan.