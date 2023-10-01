Airtel Entry Level Prepaid Plan Offering Unlimited 5G Data in October 2023



Airtel is celebrating its one-year 5G launch anniversary today and has already announced that over 50 million unique users are enjoying its 5G Plus services, now available across all districts in India, with a few exceptions. If you are someone who has yet to experience 5G, then this story is for you. To experience Airtel 5G Plus, you just need a 5G-enabled handset along with any plan offering data benefit.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data

However, with the speeds and initial excitement, as users tend to experience 5G, the data feels like it's exhausting at a faster pace. As an introductory offer, Airtel already provides Unlimited 5G Data on its prepaid plans of Rs 239 and above, and for all postpaid users. As most users are likely to opt for a 28-day plan, we have listed the two entry-level plans that offer unlimited 5G data with a validity of 28 and 30 days, respectively.

Consumer 5G Usage

We would like to emphasise that there are currently no consumer use cases that demonstrate the power of 5G in a way that significantly impacts end consumers when using the service. While there are technical advancements on the backend, consumers may not notice any significant difference in their internet usage. Nevertheless, if you would like to experience the technology firsthand, all you need is a 5G-compatible handset and any of the entry-level plans listed below to enjoy unlimited 5G.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data 28-Day Plan

The Airtel Rs 265 Truly Unlimited plan offers users 1GB of data per day. After exhausting the daily limit, unlimited data is available at speeds of up to 64 Kbps. The plan also includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. As part of Airtel Thanks benefits, customers can enjoy unlimited 5G data in 5G network areas, access Wynk Music for free, and set Free Hello Tunes.

If you require a bulk data plan, we have discussed another option below.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data 30-Day Plan

The Airtel Rs 296 Truly Unlimited plan provides users with 25GB of bulk data. Once the bulk data is used up, unlimited data is available at speeds of up to 64 Kbps. The plan also includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a 30-day validity. Additional Thanks benefits include unlimited 5G data, a complimentary Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months, free access to Wynk Music, and Free Hello Tunes.

This bulk data plan is convenient if you do not regularly consume data but need it on occasions without daily restrictions.

Is 5G worth it yet?

These two plans will allow you to experience unlimited 5G data along with their regular benefits, as discussed earlier. However, we would like to reiterate that there will be hardly any change in your internet usage on 5G. If you have already realised this or learned it through the experiences shared by users who have used 5G, you may want to consider looking for an affordable 4G smartphone.

Conclusion

Whether or not 5G is worth it for you depends on your individual needs and budget. If you are looking for the fastest possible speeds and the latest technology, then 5G is the way to go. However, if you are looking for a more affordable option with fast speeds, then a 4G smartphone may be a better choice. If you have recently purchased a 5G smartphone or are planning to switch to one, we hope the above information will be helpful to you.