Bharti Airtel Gains Highest Wireless Subscribers in Leadership Circles



Bharti Airtel added 15,17,257 wireless subscribers in July 2023, bringing its total wireless subscriber base to 375,242,611 (375.24 million), as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Telecom Subscription Data as of July 31, 2023. This increases Bharti Airtel's market share in terms of wireless subscribers to 32.74 percent, with a growth rate of 0.41 percent in July.

The total wireless subscribers in India grew from 1,143.58 million in June 2023 to 1,146.25 million in July 2023, showing a monthly growth rate of 0.23 percent.

Circle-Specific Growth

Airtel gained wireless subscribers in all circles except Kolkata, where it lost 8,817 wireless subscribers. Airtel has gained the highest number of wireless subscribers among all telcos in the following regions:

Himachal Pradesh: +38,776 subscriber additions, reaching a total of 3,478,313 (3.47 million) wireless subscribers.

Karnataka: +296,230 subscriber additions, reaching a total of 31,873,862 (31.87 million) wireless subscribers.

Mumbai: +54,321 subscriber additions, inching closer to the 10 million milestone with 9,986,070 (9.98 million) wireless subscribers.

Tamil Nadu: +207,039 subscriber additions, making Airtel's leadership circle total 28,250,863 (28.25 million) wireless subscribers.

Highest Additions in Leadership Circles

It's worth noting that Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu circles - where Airtel added the highest number of wireless subscribers in July 2023 - are also Airtel's leadership circles. Mumbai is also inching closer to the 10 million milestone subscriber mark.

Aside from these circles, Airtel added a significant number of wireless subscribers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 160,741 additions, Bihar with 112,091 additions, Rajasthan with 105,308 additions, and Madhya Pradesh with 102,787 wireless subscriber additions during the same period. Overall, Airtel added wireless subscribers in 21 out of 22 telecom circles.

5G Initiatives

Recall that Airtel was the first telco to launch 5G in Chennai and initiated a 5G reality check in the city, allowing users to experience Airtel 5G Plus, as reported by TelecomTalk in December 2022. In Mumbai as well, Airtel announced 2 million unique 5G users in May 2023, as the city was among the first eight cities to receive Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel Active Subscriber Base

Regarding active wireless subscribers, Bharti Airtel has the highest proportion, with 100.18 percent of its active wireless subscribers (VLR) compared to its total wireless subscribers (HLR) on the date of peak VLR in the reported month, making Airtel's VLR the highest in the industry.