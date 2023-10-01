Kakao Announces Completion of Its First In-House Data Center in South Korea

Kakao's first in-house data center, Kakao Data Center Ansan, has completed construction and is ready for full-scale operation in the first quarter of 2024, said the company.

South Korean internet company Kakao has completed the construction of its first in-house data centre, Kakao Data Center Ansan, and is ready for full-scale operation in the first quarter of next year. Kakao reported the completion of its first data centre officially on September 26th.

Kakao Data Center Ansan

Kakao Corp., in its statement, said that the data centre, which is located on the Hanyang University ERICA campus about 30 kilometres south of Seoul, has a total of 47,378 square meters of hyperscale (a super-large data centre capable of operating more than 10,000 servers) and can hold a total of 120,000 servers. It also has a storage capacity of 6 exabytes (EB).

Kakao plans to start full-scale operation in Q1 2023 after installation and stabilisation testing of the operating system.

Safety and Disaster Preparedness

The company highlighted that Kakao Data Center Ansan has a safety maximisation system against natural disasters and disasters such as fires, earthquakes, and floods.

In addition to the four-stage fire response system for large-scale fires, Kakao said it applied strong disaster design for natural disasters such as floods, tidal waves, typhoons, and earthquakes, such as seismic design and redundancy of power, air conditioning, and communication in preparation for power outages.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives

It also has renewable energy infrastructure, high-efficiency energy facilities, and various energy-saving technologies. Kakao said that in the future, it plans to cooperate with Hanyang University and Ansan City to contribute to industry-university cooperation and the revitalisation of the local economy.

The completion of Kakao Data Center Ansan is a milestone for the company, as it will give Kakao more control over its data centre operations and allow it to better meet the needs of its users.

Kakao said it is planning to continuously expand its data centre and will maintain and expand the existing leased centre to fully operate the data centre so that it can respond fully to any situation.

