Princeton Digital Group Unveils 22 MW Hyperscale Data Center in Greater Jakarta

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Princeton Digital Group (PDG) unveils its cutting-edge 22 MW hyperscale data center, JC2, in Greater Jakarta, bringing secure and scalable digital infrastructure to Indonesia's market.

Highlights

  • JC2 is one of the most advanced and sustainable data centers in Indonesia.
  • JC2 is the first data center in Indonesia to offer biomass-powered capacity.
  • PDG is committed to achieving Net Zero for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2023.

Singapore-headquartered Princeton Digital Group (PDG) launched its 22 MW hyperscale data centre facility (JC2) in Greater Jakarta, situated in Cibitung, yesterday. The campus is situated 35 km from Jakarta's Central Business District and will deliver secure and scalable data centre capacity to enterprises, including hyperscalers, cloud, content, commerce, AI, and fintech companies.

Also Read: CapitaLand Commences Development of 40 MW Data Centre in Hyderabad




Sustainable Data Center

PDG said JC2 is designed for reliability and scalability, featuring energy-efficient modular uninterrupted power systems and highly efficient chiller plants. It has also achieved BCA Green Mark Platinum certification. Furthermore, the data centre campus is touted as the first in Indonesia to offer biomass-powered capacity to its customers.

PDG stated, "Indonesia is one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a digital economy that is projected to exceed USD 124 billion by 2025. Underpinned by favourable demographics, the country is witnessing ever-increasing cloud adoption, internet penetration and e-commerce growth."

"The launch of JC2 further solidifies our position as a leading Pan-Asia data centre operator enabling sustainable digital infrastructure growth in all the markets we operate in, JC2 is a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the mission-critical needs of our customers sustainably," PDG added.

Also Read: EdgeConneX Secures USD 403.8 Million Financing to Expand Data Centers in Jakarta

Sixth Operational Data Centre

The launch of JC2 marks PDG's sixth operational data centre, with sites in Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, and Pekanbaru. PDG is also developing a 96 MW campus in Batam.

PDG said it is committed to achieving Net Zero for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2023. In addition to procuring biomass power, the company has also secured geothermal energy in the form of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) for three of its data centres in Jakarta, Bandung, and Pekanbaru. The company was also the first corporate buyer of state-owned electricity firm PLN's RECs.

