CapitaLand Commences Development of 40 MW Data Centre in Hyderabad



CapitaLand, one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups, offering data centre services to global clients, announced last week that it has commenced Phase 1 operations of the newly redeveloped International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH), located in Madhapur at the heart of Hyderabad's IT corridor.

Breaks Ground for Data Centre

During the launch of ITPH Block A last week, a groundbreaking ceremony was also held for the development of a 40-megawatt (MW) data centre within ITPH. This new facility will come up at the newly redeveloped International Tech Park Hyderabad.

According to the company's statement, CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) will invest in the complete redevelopment of ITPH, expected to be executed in phases over 7-10 years. The data centre at ITPH will have a built-up area of 0.3 million sq ft. CapitaLand emphasized that the new data centre's advanced specifications will enable it to cater to international hyper scalers and large enterprises.

Data Centre Plans

CLI India stated, "In addition to our data centre in ITPH, we have two data centres under development in Navi Mumbai and Chennai, with plans for another at our International Tech Park Bangalore."

In India, CapitaLand has four data centres in various development stages across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Navi Mumbai. According to the official website, CapitaLand manages a global portfolio of 26 data centres across Asia and Europe.