Ooredoo Oman Prepares for 3G Phase-Out, Future-Proofs Smart IoT Devices

Ooredoo Oman is preparing for the phase-out of 3G, which is scheduled to commence in Oman in Q3 2024. The company has recently initiated the process of future-proofing Smart Internet of Things (IoT) devices currently utilizing the 3G network.

Highlights

  • Ooredoo Oman is prepared for the full transition to 4G, 5G, and NB-IoT.
  • Ooredoo Oman plans to phase out 3G by Q3 2024.
  • Successful trials of connectivity for various IoT devices.

Ooredoo Oman Prepares for 3G Phase-Out, Shifting to NB-IoT, 4G, and 5G
Yesterday, Ooredoo Oman announced its preparations for the phase-out of 3G, scheduled to commence in Oman in Q3 2024. The telecom company expressed its readiness to adopt fast, reliable, and efficient 5G services. The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) recently disclosed its plans to phase out 3G, a globally recognised process referred to as 'sunsetting.'

Also Read: Ooredoo Oman Achieves Full Coverage With 5G Network




Phasing-Out 3G in Oman

Ooredoo stated that it has recently initiated the process of future-proofing Smart Internet of Things (IoT) devices currently utilizing the 3G network.

Smart devices such as fitness trackers, WiFi mesh systems, smart doorbells, and home security systems are examples of IoT devices connected to the 3G network, according to Ooredoo.

Also Read: Zain KSA Conducts Successful Trials of Passive IoT Applications

Future-Proofing IoT Devices

Ooredoo Group joined the IoT World Alliance in August 2023 and believes that 4G, 5G, and Narrow Band IoT (NB-IoT) networks offer unmatched internet speeds, low latency, and ultra-reliable connectivity, all while being more environmentally friendly.

Ooredoo noted that it recently conducted a limited connectivity trial on certain IoT devices, including smart point-of-sale solutions, smart meters that record energy and water usage without human intervention, and In-Vehicle Monitoring Solutions (IVMS) for real-time vehicle tracking.

Also Read: Ooredoo, Zain, and TASC Towers to Create Independent Tower Company in MENA Region

Ooredoo stated that it has assessed the hardware of these devices and will carry out additional upgrades if necessary to ensure their data is compatible with the cloud.

Ooredoo Oman assured users not to worry about smartwatch connectivity or the doorbell camera, as it is prepared for the full transition to 4G, 5G, and NB-IoT.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

