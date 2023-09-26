Ooredoo Oman Prepares for 3G Phase-Out, Future-Proofs Smart IoT Devices



Yesterday, Ooredoo Oman announced its preparations for the phase-out of 3G, scheduled to commence in Oman in Q3 2024. The telecom company expressed its readiness to adopt fast, reliable, and efficient 5G services. The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) recently disclosed its plans to phase out 3G, a globally recognised process referred to as 'sunsetting.'

Phasing-Out 3G in Oman

Ooredoo stated that it has recently initiated the process of future-proofing Smart Internet of Things (IoT) devices currently utilizing the 3G network.

Smart devices such as fitness trackers, WiFi mesh systems, smart doorbells, and home security systems are examples of IoT devices connected to the 3G network, according to Ooredoo.

Future-Proofing IoT Devices

Ooredoo Group joined the IoT World Alliance in August 2023 and believes that 4G, 5G, and Narrow Band IoT (NB-IoT) networks offer unmatched internet speeds, low latency, and ultra-reliable connectivity, all while being more environmentally friendly.

Ooredoo noted that it recently conducted a limited connectivity trial on certain IoT devices, including smart point-of-sale solutions, smart meters that record energy and water usage without human intervention, and In-Vehicle Monitoring Solutions (IVMS) for real-time vehicle tracking.

Ooredoo stated that it has assessed the hardware of these devices and will carry out additional upgrades if necessary to ensure their data is compatible with the cloud.

Ooredoo Oman assured users not to worry about smartwatch connectivity or the doorbell camera, as it is prepared for the full transition to 4G, 5G, and NB-IoT.