Ericsson and Ooredoo Qatar Sign Five-Year Extension to Their 5G Partnership

Ericsson and Ooredoo Qatar have announced a five-year extension of their 5G partnership in a move to bolster Qatar's digital infrastructure. The agreement, signed during Ooredoo Qatar's visit to Ericsson's headquarters in Kista, Sweden, aims to enhance collaboration in radio access network (RAN) products and services.

Exploring New 5G Use Cases and IoT Potential

Esteemed representatives and a high-level delegation from Ooredoo Group, Ooredoo Qatar, and Ericsson attended the signing ceremony. Under the renewed contract, Ericsson is committed to delivering cutting-edge 5G RAN solutions and services that will enable Ooredoo Qatar to offer faster data speeds and explore new 5G use cases.

Seamless Indoor Connectivity with Ericsson Radio Dot System

This will provide subscribers with enhanced connectivity opportunities and unlock the full potential of Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Moreover, the partnership will drive innovation by delving into emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize network performance and improve the overall user experience.

One of the key aspects of the collaboration is the provision of indoor small cell solutions, known as the Ericsson Radio Dot System, which ensures seamless connectivity throughout buildings in Qatar. This will enable individuals and businesses to enjoy impressive connectivity experiences within indoor environments.

Millimetre Wave Technology

In addition to the above, Ericsson will empower Ooredoo Qatar's 5G customer experiences by introducing additional spectrum, including the millimetre wave (mmWave) technology. Leveraging Ericsson's extended-range software, mmWave will enable exceptional speeds over multi-kilometre distances, catering to the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Real-time Insights and Network Optimization

With the goal of continuous network enhancement, Ooredoo Qatar will leverage advanced technologies and intelligent algorithms, including Ericsson Network IQ Statistics (ENIQ), in collaboration with Ericsson Network Management (ENM). According to the statement, this combined approach will provide real-time insights into network performance, traffic patterns, congestion hotspots, and incident detection, leading to better resource management and an overall enhancement to the customer experience.

Internet of Things (IoT)

Recognizing the importance of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the evolving digital landscape, Ericsson and Ooredoo Qatar will collaborate on implementing optimized RAN deployments. These deployments will focus on improved coverage and capacity, efficient power consumption, network slicing capabilities, and robust security measures. The joint efforts will enable Ooredoo Qatar to seamlessly handle various IoT applications across its network, further supporting the growing demands of the IoT ecosystem.

The five-year contract also includes comprehensive support and maintenance services provided by a team of highly qualified specialists.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Ericsson and Ooredoo Qatar as they strive to advance connectivity in Qatar and shape the future of communication technology in line with Qatar Vision 2030.