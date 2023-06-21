Airtel Payments Bank Now Offers Comprehensive Health Insurance on Airtel Thanks App

Airtel Payments Bank has now made it easier for its customers to access health insurance by partnering with Care Health Insurance through a Corporate Agency Agreement. According to the statement, the partnership seeks to offer Airtel Payments Bank customers access to Care Health Insurance's product portfolio, including the comprehensive and tailored health insurance plan called Group Care 360 Degrees. This service will be accessible through the banking section of the Airtel Thanks App.

Comprehensive Coverage for Customers

Through the Group Care 360 Degrees plan, Airtel Payments Bank customers can now secure extensive coverage for their entire family, with flexible sum-insured options ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 500,000. Airtel Payments Bank says the coverage encompasses various benefits, including coverage for pre-existing conditions and daycare treatments, ensuring a holistic and comprehensive healthcare solution.

By offering this health insurance product, Airtel Payments Bank aims to provide financial security to policyholders against unforeseen medical emergencies, granting them access to high-quality healthcare services.

Simple Enrollment Process

Enrolling in the health insurance scheme has been made simple and secure, with customers able to easily sign up via the Airtel Thanks App and conveniently pay using their Airtel Payments Bank account, net banking, or debit cards from other banks. For those preferring an in-person experience, enrollment is also available at the nearest Airtel Payments Bank location.

Extending Benefits to Underinsured Individuals

This collaboration would enable Airtel Payments Bank to extend the benefits of health insurance to millions of underinsured and uninsured individuals across India, leveraging their extensive distribution network and digital reach.

Airtel Payments Bank's Fintech Expertise

Airtel Payments Bank, the only profitable multi-segment fintech at a scale with a banking license, offers a range of secure, user-friendly, and rewarding banking solutions. Airtel Payments Bank services are accessible through an extensive network of 500,000 banking points spread across the country and their robust digital platforms.

Care Health Insurance, a specialized health insurer, is known for its extensive product offerings in the retail segment. Additionally, Care Health Insurance provides micro-insurance products tailored for the rural market, along with a comprehensive set of wellness services.