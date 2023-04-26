Airtel Payments Bank and Paycraft Solutions to Set Up AFC System for Surat Metro

Airtel Payments Bank and PayCraft Solutions have been awarded the contract to design, manufacture, supply, install, test and commission, and maintain the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System for the upcoming Surat Metro, according to an announcement by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

Also Read: Airtel Payments Bank Deposits Grew by 50% Over Last Year

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System at Surat Metro

Under the partnership, Airtel Payments Bank and PayCraft Solutions will set up the AFC system at the upcoming 38 stations of the Surat Metro and execute digital payment solutions at these metro stations via the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and Mobile QR ticketing.

NCMC and EMV cards to enable Seamless Travel

NCMC and EMV cards will be issued by the two companies, enabling seamless travel on the Surat Metro and other open-loop implemented transport systems across the country, as well as retail purchases and e-commerce transactions. The card can be used for making payments at merchant stores whenever enabled by Government Authorities.

Also Read: Airtel Payments Bank: Here’s What You Can Seamlessly Do With Your Account

According to a statement by Airtel Payments Bank, the partnership with GMRC aims to improve customer experience and speed up passenger turnaround time considerably. It will also contribute to creating a safe and convenient digital payment ecosystem for users.

According to PayCraft, this partnership will improve the customer experience by providing an end-to-end seamless ticketing journey. Digitalization will help promote safe, seamless, contactless travel and reduce congestion at ticket counters. It is a great step towards true interoperability for transit in India.

Also Read: Airtel Payments Bank Users Can Now Top-up Delhi Metro Smart Cards

The partnership between Airtel Payments Bank, PayCraft Solutions, and Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation is a step towards true interoperability for transit in India, in line with the nation's vision of one nation one card.

In January 2023, Airtel Payments Bank partnered with Delhi Metro to provide a top-up (recharge) facility for Delhi Metro's smart card to commuters.

Airtel Payments Bank's services can be accessed by Airtel customers on their mobile phones through the Airtel Money app, Web based platform, through USSD by dialing *400#, or via a simple IVR by dialing 400.