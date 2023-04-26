TDC NET Deploys Nokia’s IP Routing Solutions for Network Expansion in Denmark

TDC NET, Denmark's largest digital infrastructure company, has announced the deployment of Nokia's IP routing solutions to enhance capacity for its fixed and mobile networks nationwide. This move comes as part of TDC NET's ambitious net-zero target for 2030, making it the first company in the world to have a validated SBTI net-zero goal.

FP5 routing silicon Deployed for Power Efficient Networks

According to a statement, Nokia's 7750 SR-s routers, which are powered by FP5 routing silicon, were deployed by TDC NET. The FP5 routing silicon, a critical enabler for building higher-capacity IP networks, is capable of consuming 75% less power than previous generations. TDC NET will benefit from the FP5's future-ready 800GE capability, which will help it to meet both current and future traffic growth sustainably and at a lower cost.

According to a statement by TDC NET, the company is committed to shaping Denmark's digital infrastructure's future by delivering sustainable and future-proof connections to its customers. Therefore, the company turned to Nokia and its technology innovations to keep them ahead of the competition, enabling them to expand the network and improve connections to all Danish service providers for the best possible customer experience.

According to Nokia, its IP routing solutions offer best-in-class scalability and efficiency, enabling TDC NET to sustainably manage its growth initiatives as it continues to deliver exceptional customer experiences both now and in the future.

As the largest and most experienced provider of digital infrastructure in Denmark, TDC NET delivers stable and future-proof connections in Denmark. According to the companys website, TDC NET connects more than 1.5 million addresses with coax or fibre and offers Denmark’s best mobile network with national 5G coverage.