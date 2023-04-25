Telecentro Argentina Chooses Nokia for Network Transformation

Telecentro Argentina, the leading telecommunications operator in Argentina, has partnered with Nokia for its network transformation and DDoS protection. The deployment will see the use of Nokia's IP solutions to build a network that combines highly scalable capacity with unmatched performance, security, and lower energy consumption. The network will also include the 7750 Service Router (SR) platform, which is powered by Nokia's FP5 routing silicon, and the 7250 interconnect routers (IXR) for broadband aggregation.

FP5's future-ready 800GE capability

The FP5 routing silicon is a key component of Telecentro's selection of Nokia, as it enables the building of higher-capacity IP networks that are more energy efficient. The FP5's future-ready 800GE capability will also accelerate Telecentro's ability to meet future traffic growth sustainably and at a lower cost.

Telecentro to deploy Nokia's DDoS security solution

The deployment will also include the use of Nokia's DDoS security solution, Deepfield Defender. Using big data analytics and Deepfield Secure Genome, its proprietary security intelligence feed, Deepfield Defender provides a holistic perspective on DDoS attacks across the entire network, accurately detecting them as they happen for the highest levels of protection and mitigation.

Deepfield Cloud Intelligence Solution

Additionally, Telecentro will deploy the Deepfield Cloud Intelligence solution, which will give it cost-effective, real-time, and actionable insight into all its network flows by optimizing Telecentro's network infrastructure and resources.

Nokia's 1830 PSS-8

The network deployment will also include the use of Nokia's 1830 PSS-8 (Photonic Service Switch), which is part of Nokia's family of DWDM multiservice, multilayer packet optical transport network (P-OTN) platforms that provide efficient optical transport at any scale, from compact access to the converged OTN/DWDM core.

This partnership between Telecentro and Nokia will enhance Telecentro's network infrastructure, enabling it to provide future services and subscriber base growth with greater network protection capabilities against DDoS threats and attacks. As a result, the network will be more energy-efficient, cost-effective and have the ability to meet future traffic growth sustainably.