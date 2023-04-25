Nokia Takes the Lead in India’s Optical Line Terminal Market: Omdia

Nokia has announced that it is the market leader in optical line terminal (OLT) technology in India with over 70% market share in 2022, according to a study by Omdia. Additionally, the study revealed that Nokia had a 20% market share in optical network terminal (ONT) technology in India.

Highlights

  • Nokia's Lightspan FX series of OLT access nodes is the dominant player in the Indian market with over 70% market share in 2022.
  • Next-generation GPON access nodes are upcoming, offering smaller low-density OLTs to suit various conditions and requirements.
  • Nokia also has significant market share in the ONT segment in India according to research by Omdia.

Nokia, the Finnish telecommunications giant, has emerged as the market leader of optical line terminal (OLT) in India, with over 70% of the market share in 2022, according to research conducted by Omdia. The same study also confirmed that Nokia held a 20% market share in optical network terminal (ONT) technology in India.

Demand for High-Capacity Broadband Connectivity

The demand for high-capacity broadband connectivity has surged in India, propelled by an increasing trend of remote working, the digitalization of industry verticals, and a host of new use cases. As a result, both fixed and mobile operators in India prioritize fibre connectivity, with much of the demand coming from fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and transport networks for mobile operators' 5G deployments.

Nokia Lightspan FX product Line

Nokia's existing Lightspan FX product lines and upcoming next-generation GPON access nodes have become popular among Indian service providers as they cater to a range of conditions and requirements. In addition, the company's products have enabled the expansion of fibre connectivity in India, benefiting both fixed and mobile operators.

According to the statement, FTTP deployments in developing countries are presenting a significant opportunity for PON equipment. Nokia captured the opportunity in 2021 and 2022 and gained significant market share.

The telecom sector in India has been growing rapidly, with the adoption of digital technologies and the government's focus on developing a digital economy. Nokia's success in the OLT market is an indication of its strong position in the Indian market and its ability to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity.

