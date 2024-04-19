Polish Operator Play Extends Partnership With Netcracker for Enhanced Digital Services

Reported by Srikapardhi

Highlights

  • Play extends contract with Netcracker for Digital BSS and professional services.
  • Integration of Netcracker's solutions to improve system performance and service quality for Play.
  • Seamless support from customer onboarding to billing ensures superior service delivery.

Polish Operator Play Extends Partnership With Netcracker for Enhanced Digital Services
Netcracker Technology has expanded its partnership with Play, the Polish multi-play operator. Play, the company that has acquired UPC Poland and is part of Iliad, a European telecommunications group, has extended its contract with Netcracker for Digital BSS and professional services. Digital BSS (Business Support Systems) provides support for a number of functions, from onboarding new subscribers to service activation, including billing and payments.

Also Read: Hrvatski Telekom to Implement Netcracker Digital BSS for Billing




Comprehensive Service Offerings

Play, the operator in Poland, offers mobile, broadband Internet, and television services to customers throughout the country over its mobile and fixed networks.

By integrating Netcracker's professional services, Play will reportedly gain multiple benefits, including the highest level of system performance, visibility into critical business processes, the ability to quickly launch new products and services, and unmatched service quality.

"We have been working with Netcracker for many years, through several business changes and acquisitions, and we appreciate the extensive experience and knowledge to help us in key areas, such as application development and supporting our BSS stack," said Play.

Also Read: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Selects Netcracker Digital BSS for Enhanced FTTH Service

Enhanced Business Processes

Commenting on the partnership, Netcracker said, "We are proud to be Play’s vendor of choice for BSS and support and maintenance, which when combined deliver a strong solution for the future."

Netcracker Technology is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation. With this extended partnership, Netcracker supports new customer onboarding to billing, enabling greater business process visibility and superior service quality for Play, Netcracker said this week.

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

