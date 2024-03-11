Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Selects Netcracker Digital BSS for Enhanced FTTH Service

Indonesian operator expands collaboration with Netcracker to propel fiber-to-the-home services after a tenfold increase in subscribers.

Highlights

  • Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison expands partnership with Netcracker to support FTTH business growth.
  • Memorandum of Understanding signed at MWC Barcelona 2024 formalizes the partnership.
  • Netcracker Digital BSS to modernize IT infrastructure, supporting home broadband, fixed-wireless access, and OTT services.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Selects Netcracker Digital BSS for Enhanced FTTH Service
Indonesian operator Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) will expand its partnership with Netcracker to support the growth of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) business. IOH says its FTTH subscribers have grown tenfold following the expansion of its fiber footprint. The partnership was officially established with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the recently concluded MWC Barcelona 2024.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Selects Netcracker for Large-Scale BSS Transformation




Modernising IT Infrastructure

Indosat said using the Netcracker Digital BSS portfolio, it will modernise its IT infrastructure to address the needs of its business, including supporting Home Broadband (HBB), Fixed-Wireless Access (FWA), and OTT.

The company mentioned that this ongoing partnership aims to advance its home broadband business through expanded digital infrastructure and enhanced connectivity.

According to the joint statement, Netcracker Digital BSS will enable Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to explore new monetisation opportunities and streamline its business operations to support new product and service offerings.

Home Broadband Business

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison said, "This partnership will broaden our portfolio and expand our home broadband business, helping us to consistently deliver world-class digital experiences to our customers."

Also Read: Netcracker Launches GenAI Telco Solution to Improve Customer Experience, Optimize Operations

"We are delighted that Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has selected Netcracker as its preferred IT supplier of choice as the company adds new lines of business and builds up its presence across different customer segments," said Netcracker, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation.

