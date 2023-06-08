Dialog Axiata Extends Partnership With Netcracker for Enhanced Billing Capabilities

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Sri Lankan operator, Dialog Axiata, strengthens its alliance with Netcracker to leverage advanced billing capabilities and professional services, benefiting its B2C customers.

Highlights

  • Dialog Axiata extends its partnership with Netcracker for enhanced billing capabilities.
  • Netcracker's BSS functionality provides carrier-grade billing capabilities.
  • The collaboration aims to increase monetization opportunities and business flexibility.

Dialog Axiata, the Sri Lankan telecommunications service provider, has announced the extension of its partnership with Netcracker Technology. Netcracker says the collaboration aims to enhance Dialog Axiata's billing capabilities for mobile, TV, and broadband customers through advanced Business Support System (BSS) functionality and professional services.

Also Read: Dialog Axiata Launches Upgraded Power Plans for Postpaid Customers in Sri Lanka

Leveraging Netcracker's Revenue Management Solution

As part of the agreement, Dialog Axiata will leverage Netcracker's Revenue Management solution, which is a part of Netcracker Digital BSS. This carrier-grade billing platform is designed to increase monetization opportunities and provide enhanced business flexibility. By implementing Netcracker's BSS solution, Dialog Axiata aims to improve reliability and scalability to effectively manage customer demand fluctuations.

Also Read: Telenor Norway Selects Netcracker Digital BSS for 5G Monetization

Professional Services for System Stability and Performance

In addition to the BSS functionality, Netcracker will provide professional services to support Dialog Axiata. This includes implementation assistance and post-production support to ensure system stability and optimize performance.

Dialog Axiata has expressed its satisfaction in continuing its journey to support its B2C customers with advanced BSS capabilities through its trusted partner, Netcracker. The reliability and proven expertise of Netcracker's BSS made the decision to extend the partnership an easy one.

Also Read: Slt-Mobitel Selects Netcracker Digital BSS to Unify Billing Platform

Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is renowned for its expertise, culture, and resources in assisting service providers worldwide in their digital transformation journey.

The extended collaboration between Dialog Axiata and Netcracker Technology signifies their shared commitment to enhancing billing capabilities and delivering enhanced services to customers in the evolving telecommunications landscape.

