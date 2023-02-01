Dialog Launches Wi-Fi Mesh for Seamless Connectivity at Home

Dialog Broadband, a subsidiary of Dialog Axiata and the leading quad-play connectivity provider in Sri Lanka, has just launched Wi-Fi mesh solution as part of its Smart Home offerings. The Wi-Mesh solution is the latest addition to its existing portfolio of future-ready smart home solutions. Dialog says the Wi-Fi is a highly secure home Wi-Fi system designed to enable seamless Wi-Fi connectivity to every corner of the home, eliminating low blind spots.

Dialog Smart Home Wi-Fi Mesh Solution

The simple-to-install Wi-Fi Mesh solution enhances the existing Wi-Fi connection to provide full coverage and enhanced online experience throughout the home or office. It meets the demands of today's users who need reliable, whole-house wireless access for seamless connectivity of smart home devices. The Wi-Fi Mesh comes in two models, the AX 1800 bundle with Wi-Fi 6 technology priced at LKR 29,990 and the AC 1200 bundle priced at LKR 19,990, and can be purchased in bundle packages.

Where to Purchase

The Wi-Fi Mesh devices can be purchased online at dialog.lk/smarthome or select Dialog Experience Centres.

Speaking on the launch of the Wi-Fi Mesh, Lasantha Theverapperuma, Group Chief Operating Officer of Dialog Axiata, said: "In this day and age, Wi-Fi connectivity has become the heart of homes and offices, and Dialog is pleased to introduce Wi-Fi Mesh, a device specifically designed to ensure dependable and strong Wi-Fi connectivity in any room of your home or office. Along with the dedicated Smart Home Mobile App, this latest offering by Dialog Smart Home facilitates consistent and highly secure Wi-Fi connectivity, while providing the foundation for your future smart home devices".

Dialog Smart Home mobile app

The latest device comes with the Dialog Smart Home mobile app, allowing users to easily control and manage all connected devices through features such as adding/removing users/devices, parental control for internet safety, usage and throttled device tracking, remote security and password changes, and more. Dialog Smart Home Wi-Fi Mesh works with Dialog Home Broadband and any other broadband or fiber network.

Earlier in January, Dialog Broadband has announced the launch of two new prepaid broadband plans in line with its vision of delivering affordable and accessible world-class internet services.