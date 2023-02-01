Fire Boltt Cobra Launched in India: See Specs

Two names come to mind when discussing rugged smartwatches: the Apple Watch Ultra and the Garmin Instinct solar. The Apple Watch Ultra and the Garmin Instinct solar both have high prices, so adventure seekers looking for a cheap choice might not find them suitable. Fire Boltt has introduced the Cobra, its first tough smartwatch made for thrill-seekers, keeping them in mind. The gadget includes a 1.78-inch display, bluetooth calling, and other features.

Also Read: boAt Wave Electra: New Affordable Smartwatch Under Rs 2000 with Bluetooth Calling

Speaking about the brand-new watch, co-founders Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore stated, "At Fire-Boltt, innovation is at the very centre of all the initiatives we undertake. The Cobra smartwatch is one of its kind innovation from the all-new outdoor series by Fire-Boltt. It is a reflection of our continuous hustle to provide people with the best of products & innovation that not only is up to mark but also a testament for all the adrenaline enthusiasts to follow their passion without compromising on style or price points. Our success has been the result of the increasing trust our customers have in us that motivates us to continue to serve them with the best options in the market.”

Fire Boltt Cobra: Price in India

The cost of the Fire Boltt Cobra is Rs 3499. There are several colour variations available for the smartwatch, including Solid Green, Solid Black, Camouflage Green, and Camouflage Black. Beginning on January 31, the Cobra will be sold on Flipkart and Fire Bolt.

Also Read: Fire Boltt Supernova, a New Smartwatch that Looks Like Apple Watch Ultra Launched in India

Fire Boltt Cobra: Specifications

A 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 368*448 pixels is included with the Fire Bolt Cobra. According to the manufacturer, the Fire-Boltt Cobra has successfully completed a number of toughness tests to ensure that it can survive even the most extreme environmental conditions, such as pressure, splashes of water, and dust. The watch also has Bluetooth calling capabilities, which are now standard in all modern smartwatches. In addition, the wristwatch has 123 different sports modes and an advanced sports algorithm feature that lets you keep track of even the smallest details of your workouts.

Also Read: Airtel eSIM for Smartphones and Smartwatches: All You Need to Know

According to the company claims, apart from a rugged body, the Fire Boltt Cobra can also run on a single charge for 15 days. We can only confirm the claims made by the company after using the device.