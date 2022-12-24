boAt Wave Electra: New Affordable Smartwatch Under Rs 2000 with Bluetooth Calling

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The 1.81-inch HD display on the boAt Wave Electra has a maximum brightness of 550 nits. The watch allows you to control the music and camera on your smartphone right from your wrist and is also compatible with Siri or the Google Assistant.

Highlights

  • The homegrown consumer electronics company boAt has introduced the Wave Electra, a new smartwatch.
  • More than 30 smartwatches are now being sold on the market by boAt.
  • The watch includes a 100 plus sports mode that tracks all of your fitness activities.

Follow Us

boAt wave Electra

The homegrown consumer electronics company boAt has introduced the Wave Electra, a new smartwatch. The device has a metal body and offers several useful features. The watch is reasonably priced and allows users to save numbers directly on the gadget.

The watch includes 100-plus sports mode that tracks all of your fitness activities and a 2.5D curved HD display with a maximum brightness of 550 nits. More than 30 smartwatches are now being sold on the market by boAt. One of the most popular electronics brands in the low-cost segment is boAt. A few smartwatches from the firm, including the boAt Wave Ultima, boAt Wave Style, boAt Xtend Pro, and others, have just been launched. So let's quickly review the device's specifications, price and other details.

boAt Wave Electra Specifications and Features

The 1.81-inch HD display on the boAt Wave Electra has a maximum brightness of 550 nits. The watch allows you to control the music and camera on your smartphone right from your wrist and is also compatible with Siri or Google Assistant. It includes a breath trainer in addition to its 100+ Sports Modes and health monitoring sensors for heart rate, sleep, and SpO2.

The boAt Wave Electra also has a built-in HD microphone and speaker, the most recent Bluetooth chip, ultra-seamless connection, especially for voice calls, and the ability to save up to 50 contacts on the watch.

The Wave Electra is a daily activity tracker that completes your healthy lifestyle by providing sedentary alerts and hydration reminders. Additionally, it offers two built-in games. A massive internal battery with a seven-day battery life keeps all those smart sensors running.

boAt Wave Electra Price and Availability

The boAt Wave Electra has been introduced in India for Rs 1799. Both Amazon and the official boAt website sell the smartwatch. boAt watches come with a variety of skin-friendly silicone straps in the colours of Light blue, Blue, Black, and Cherry Blossom.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments