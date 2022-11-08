boAt Wave Ultima, a New Smartwatch Comes to India: See Price

A new Bluetooth calling (BT) smartwatch called the boAt Wave Ultima has been developed by local audio and wearables business boAt. It boasts a number of intriguing features, including a sporty design, a 500-nit super-bright display, over 100 sports modes, and more.

A huge, extremely brilliant, crack-resistant Curve Arc Display is believed to be a feature of the wristwatch, which also enables users to take calls right from their wrist.

boAt Wave Ultima Specifications and Features

The new boAt Wave Ultima has a distinctively curved body that gives it a standout appearance. With 500 nits of brightness and an Edge-to-Edge Always On function, it has a sizable, crack-resistant 1.8-inch display. According to the manufacturer, a full charge will last the boAt Wave Ultima for up to 10 days. With a built-in HD speaker and a high-sensitivity microphone, the smartwatch has a Bluetooth v5.3 chip for better communication and more battery efficiency. It also offers ultra-seamless BT calling.

Users can contact their friends and family on the fly using the built-in contacts. Additionally, the ultra-sensitive microphone can now assist users in avoiding noisy areas. The noise sensor monitors your environment carefully while allowing you to go about your daily business without being interrupted.

Additionally, the wristwatch has more than 100 sports modes, including automatic workout detection and active sports like swimming, jogging, yoga, and more. A heart rate sensor and SpO2 monitoring allow users to keep track of their heart rate and blood oxygen levels as well. Users can track their stress levels with boAt Wave Ultima and receive a thorough report on it.

boAt Wave Ultima Price and Availability

The superior soft silicone band that comes with the smartwatch is offered in three different colours: blazing red, active black, and teal green. On Flipkart and the official website of boAt, it is now offered for Rs 2,999.