Samsung Gets a Major Breakthrough With mmWave 5G

Samsung Electronics reported that in a recent field test with NBN Co, the business achieved 10km (6.2 miles) long-range transmission over 5G mmWave, setting new records for the company in Australia. As the longest 28 GHz 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) link ever recorded by Samsung, this achievement exemplifies the broadened reach made possible by this potent spectrum and highlights its capability to effectively supply extensive broadband coverage across the nation. A record-breaking average downlink speed of 1.75 Gbps and an uplink speed of 61.5 Mbps were also attained by the company across a distance of 10 km. Samsung and nbn's study used eight component carriers (8CC), a combination of 800 MHz of mmWave spectrum, to achieve average downlink speeds of 1.75 Gbps at such a far-reaching distance. One of the primary benefits of the mmWave spectrum is its potential to handle massive amounts of bandwidth, and Samsung's beamforming technology makes it possible to aggregate such large amounts of bandwidth over long distances. A top downlink speed of 2.7 Gbps across a 10 km radius from the radio was also attained by the corporation at its height.

High-Capacity 5G Network Rollout Requires 5G mmWave Spectrum

As per Ray Owen, Chief Technology Officer at NBN Co., the outcomes of these trials with Samsung represent an important milestone and show how we are pushing the boundaries of innovation in support of Australia's digital capabilities. The company is thrilled to show off the possibilities of 5G mmWave as it rolls out the following evolution of its network to benefit homes and businesses across the nation. The introduction of 5G mmWave technology at this scale by nbn will be among the first in the world, and advances in the ecosystem will be facilitated by successes like Samsung's 10 km milestone.

According to Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, this new 5G record demonstrates the immense potential of mmWave technology and demonstrates its capacity to deliver enhanced connectivity and capacity for addressing the last mile challenges in rural areas. The company is looking forward to collaborate with nbn in Australia to further develop 5G technology and harness the potential of mmWave for the benefit of customers.

Software upgrades and advancements in 5G technology, particularly 5G mmWave technology, will be used by nbn to increase the reach of the current fixed wireless footprint by up to 50% and introduce two new wholesale high-speed tiers as part of an investment of AUD $750 million in the nbn Fixed Wireless network (made up of AUD $480 million from the Australian Government and supported by an additional AUD $270 million from nbn).

Samsung's 28 GHz Compact Macro and third-party 5G mmWave customer premises equipment were used in the trial (CPE). The industry's first integrated radio for mmWave spectrum is Samsung's Compact Macro, which combines a baseband, radio, and antenna into a single physical factor. The world's commercial 5G networks, including those in Japan, Korea, and the United States, are presently using this small, lightweight technology, which supports all mmWave frequencies and streamlines implementation.

The successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions, including chipsets, radios, and core, has been pioneered by Samsung. With its market-leading product portfolio, which ranges from RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools, Samsung propels the industry's advancement of 5G networks through constant research and development. Currently, the business offers mobile operators network solutions that enable connectivity for hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide.