Lava Blaze 5G Comes to India, What You Should Know About the Device

Lava Blaze 5G was announced at India Mobile Congress 2022 last month, and an official launch teaser was revealed on Amazon a week ago. The Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, himself announced at the event. The phone is now officially launched in India. Lava Blaze 5G aims to be an affordable 5G phone, costing less than Rs 10,000 in the country.

This phone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset, 50MP triple rear camera, 5000mAh battery and more. Let's take a look at the price, specs, availability and other details of Lava Blaze 5G in India.

The Lava Blaze 5G has launched in the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant with an introductory price of Rs 9,999. This is the only storage configuration Lava offers for this phone. This is an introductory price, meaning the original price will increase after the first or second sale. The company has yet to announce the original price. It is available in two colours - glass blue and glass green.

The Lava Blaze 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel HD resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button. On the back is a rectangular camera module that houses the 50MP main sensor, depth lens and macro unit. On the front of the smartphone is an 8MP selfie snapper. Inside, the Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a Dimensity 700 processor that supports eight 5G bands. It packs 4GB of RAM, along with 3GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone comes standard with the Android 12 OS. Lava Blaze 5G supports a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Other features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, multiple 5G bands, Bluetooth v5.1, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, and GPRS increase.

Lava also offers free service for phones at home.