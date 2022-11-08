Airtel vs BSNL: Whose 40 Mbps Broadband Plan Makes Our Cut

Bharti Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are both quite big and well-known internet service providers (ISPs) in India. Both the telcos have millions of customers utilising their home broadband connection as well as office leased line connection. In the retail space, which is more competitive, both Airtel and BSNL offer similar plans. Airtel offers fiber internet services through the brand Airtel Xstream Fiber while BSNL offers it via BSNL Bharat Fibre. Both companies provide a very similar 40 Mbps broadband plan to consumers. Today, we are going to look at these plans on offer from Airtel and BSNL to determine which one would be a better option for you.

Airtel 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel has been offering a 40 Mbps broadband plan to users for a long-time now. It is the entry-level broadband plan offered by the company. Airtel's 40 Mbps plan comes at the cost of Rs 499 per month. This doesn't include taxes. The Rs 499 plan of Airtel offers unlimited data (3.3TB FUP) in a month, unlimited voice calling and additional benefits. The additional benefits include Xstream Premium, Apollo 24|7, FASTag cashback, and Wynk Music. Now let's see what you will get with the 40 Mbps plan of BSNL.

BSNL 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

BSNL's 40 Mbps broadband plan comes for Rs 499, just like Airtel's 40 Mbps plan. Note that this is a newly introduced plan from the company. With this plan as well, users get 3.3TB of monthly data and unlimited voice calling. The internet speed reduces to 4 Mbps post the consumption of FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data. BSNL's Rs 499 plan is also available at a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on the first month's bill for new customers.

Verdict: So, Which plan is better?

It is visible that the benefits offered by both plans are almost the same. The only difference between the plans of Airtel and BSNL is the additional benefits. BSNL's plan doesn't include a single additional benefit, while Airtel's plan comes with several of those. Thus, in terms of pure benefits, Airtel's plan is winning. However, this doesn't mean BSNL's plan is not worth it. If you are leaning more towards the plan from BSNL, even that is a good buy if you are going to spend Rs 499 + taxes, anyway.