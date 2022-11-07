BSNL Introduces New Rs 499 Broadband Plan: Get Every Detail

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers. Now what we are going to tell you can sound a little confusing. This is a new plan, but with an old name. The Rs 499 plan introduced by BSNL is Fibre Basic, which was earlier available for Rs 449. Now don't jump to conclusions so fast. You might think that this is a tariff hike, not a new plan introduction. But the truth is, it is not. The Rs 449 plan is still there with the same benefits but with a different name. A little confused now? Well, let me make it simple for you.

BSNL used the name of the old Rs 449 plan for its new Rs 499 plan, while it gave the Rs 449 plan another name. So now the Rs 499 broadband plan from the company is called Fibre Basic, and the Rs 449 plan is called Fibre Basic NEO. Let's take a look at the benefits of both plans.

BSNL Rs 499 Fibre Basic Broadband Plan Benefits

Note that this is not the first time BSNL is offering the Rs 499 broadband plan to customers. But it was not available for quite some time. The Rs 499 plan currently gives 40 Mbps of internet speed with up to 3.3TB of FUP data, along with unlimited voice calling. Beyond the consumption of FUP data, the speed reduces to 4 Mbps. Users also get a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month's rent.

BSNL Rs 449 Fibre Basic NEO Broadband Plan Benefits

The benefits of the Rs 449 fibre basic NEO broadband plan are the same as they were before. Users get 30 Mbps of internet speed with up to 3.3TB of monthly FUP data, and the speed reduces to 4 Mbps post the FUP data consumption. Users also get unlimited calling and a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month's bill.

In other relevant development, BSNL is soon going to discontinue the Rs 775 and Rs 275 broadband plans. The date of removal for these plans is November 15, 2022. Both the plans were introduced as a promotional offer by the company during the 75th Independence Day.