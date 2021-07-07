BSNL Extends Rs 449 Broadband Promotional Plan Till October

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is on a wired broadband plan spree and does not seem to be stopping. While the BSNL 4G rollout seems to be happening at a snail pace, the same is not the case when it comes to BSNL FTTH plans. The wired broadband plans of BSNL have found a cadence with the public. This means that the public telecom operator is relentlessly chasing more customers. This is the reason why BSNL added 1.1 lakh subscribers in the month of June, helped by the last-mine connectivity of the LCOs. Due credit should be given to the offers which BSNL has introduced on its plans. Notably, the most popular offer of BSNL has now been extended on its wired broadband plans. Here are more details about the same.

Rs 499 Fiber Basic Plan Offer Details

To note, the Rs 449 Fiber Basic plan was the most popular choice of the customer. However, it came with the condition that after 6 months, the users would have to migrate to the Rs 599 Fiber Basic Plus plan. BSNL had earlier informed that the deadline to migrate to the upper-level plan would be removed till July; however, this deadline has been further extended till 6th October 2021, that is by 90 days.

As for the details about this plan, the subscribers of the Fiber Basic plan get 30 Mbps speed with 2 Mbps post-FUP speed for 3,300GB of data. Also, one of the highlights of the long term subscriptions for this plan is the extra month of usage which the customers get. On getting a 12-month subscription, the customers do not have to pay for the 13th month.

BSNL Now Offering Disney+ and Hotstar Subscription

The subscribers wishing to get a BSNL FTTH wired broadband connection should act on this offer instantly. Also, you should note that if you are a BSNL employee, you will be eligible for a 40% discount on plans of Rs 599 or above. BSNL is also offering plans of Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 FMC, which offer 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed, respectively. These higher-end plans of BSNL also offer Disney+ and Hotstar services in which the subscribers get the Premium subscription of Hotstar and not the VIP one. The extra month offer of the free 13th month is also applicable to these plans.