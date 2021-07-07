Sky Broadband has launched its latest wired fibre-based broadband service, Ultrafast Plus. The service has been making headlines in the UK because of its namesake ultra-high speeds, which reach up to 500 Mbps. The Ultrafast Plus makes use of the Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) to deliver these speeds. It is based on the Openreach technology and is currently limited to the FTTP areas only. This means that the customers in the UK will have to wait if they currently live in rural or unserviced, or under-serviced locations.

Ultrafast Plus Fast Breaking Past Records of Guaranteed Speed

As for the pricing of the Ultrafast Plus service, Sky Broadband has noted that subscribers will be able to get it for £48 per month with an 18 month contract period. Speaking in INR, this translates to roughly Rs 4,950 per month, which can be easily considered to be rounded off to Rs 5,000. Sky Broadband has also remarked that this service is aimed at people who are accustomed to using multiple devices with high bandwidth.

This means that subscribers using multiple devices like phones, TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, and desktops for high network usage like games, video calls, media download, and upload and seamless streaming of entertainment OTT services will find the Ultrafast Plus plan to be of their liking. To give a rough comparison, the older Ultrafast 2 service was offering a maximum speed of 285 Mbps.

Sky Broadband Reaches 6 Million Customers

Speaking of the UK market, Sky Broadband has now become a big player with over 6 million broadband subscribers, which is almost equal to that of Virgin Media and is only behind the market leader BT. One of the things that set apart Sky Broadband from the other competitors is its claim and guarantee that customers can demand a month’s subscription back if their speeds fall below the minimum guaranteed speed of 400 Mbps to the Hub.

Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions at Sky Broadband, also reiterated the company’s zeal to provide seamless and Ultrafast connectivity to the customers whether they are streaming, working or gaming. He also talked about the fastest speed guarantee which the Ultrafast Plus comes with.