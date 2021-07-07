Vodafone Idea Helping India Study Online Better

The results for Student Scholarships 2021 will be announced shortly. The Vi CSR Scholarship initiative aims to reduce the social and fiscal divide that students and teachers have to face in terms of availability and accessibility to the necessary resources that help them to excel. Last year, 200 teachers and 2500 students were rewarded with scholarships which they used for necessary resources teaching and learning.

    Vodafone Idea Foundation, the CSR arm of Vi, announced the results of its Vodafone Idea Scholarship 2021 for teachers and distributed scholarships of Rs 1 Lakh each to 110 teachers across 22 states in India. The results for Student Scholarships 2021 will be announced shortly. The Vi CSR Scholarship initiative aims to reduce the social and fiscal divide that students and teachers have to face in terms of availability and accessibility to the necessary resources that help them to excel. Last year, 200 teachers and 2500 students were rewarded with scholarships which they used for necessary resources for teaching and learning.

    Vodafone Idea Wants India to be Educated Online Seamlessly

    The current edition of the Teachers’ Scholarship has been won by 110 teachers from the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Nagaland, Orissa, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

    Launched last year, these scholarships entitle teachers as well as students to access Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT), covering a list of permissible expenses. The scholarships are based on merit for teachers and for the students. The selection process is completely done online, overseen by an independent jury, including eminent educators, representatives of civil society organisations.

    Vodafone Idea’s CSR conducts transformative programmes in the domain of Education, Agriculture, Women Empowerment and Technology across different pockets of India.

    P. Balaji, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said Vi is very much committed to using its technology to benefit society in the best manner possible.

    These scholarships and rewards from the company will help the children and teachers around the country study and teach better. This is a commendable move from Vodafone Idea, and the company’s efforts in making India a better country won’t be forgotten by its customers, investors, and the beneficiaries of the offer.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

