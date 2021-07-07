Daiwa First Indian Brand to Launch Smart TV Powered by webOS TV

Daiwa has become the first Indian brand to come out with Smart TV that is powered by the webOS TV. Much recently, the company held a virtual event wherein it launched a 4K UHD Smart TV that is the first of the new lineup of TVs that the company will be launching in the future. The name of the Smart TV is D50U1WOS. It is a 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV powered by webOS TV, with ThinQ AI voice assistance and Magic Remote.

The Made in India TVs shall be manufactured at the Greater Noida Manufacturing Facility of VIDEOTEX. The flagship model 50inch (126cm) 4K UHD Smart TV from Daiwa, with its webOS TV ecosystem, aims to disrupt the status quo in an industry with its proprietary operating systems. The TV features Dual-band Wi-Fi, ALLM, MEMC and many more advanced features, building the most intuitive and enjoyable user experience.

Daiwa D50U1WOS Specifications

Adding a level of sophistication to space, the Smart TV is crafted with a bezel-less display in a thin, sleek frame that translates to a 96% screen to body ratio. Bringing theatre-like experience home, the Smart TV supports 4K visuals with 1.07 billion colours & ultra-high-definition picture quality. Daiwa’s deep learning AI and Quantum Luminit+ Technology upscale and reproduces low-resolution images to offer 4K-quality visuals.

The 4K Smart TV by Daiwa is calibrated to D6500 Colour Temperature in the Cinema Mode for users to experience a cinema-like viewing experience just the way the director intended. Enhancing the visual experience, the UHD Smart TV brings augmented audio experience with its 20W Surround Sound Box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology.

The UHD Smart TV supports a multi-HDR format that includes HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). The HDR 10 brings the frame to frame dynamic optimisation of the content. It features boosted colour saturation and detailing for brilliant blacks and a gaming experience.

While the HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) with an extended colour gamut with HDR provides enhanced brightness, contrast and sharpness for an excellent viewing experience. The unique MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) @ 60Hz results in smooth blur-free visuals and lively transitions while watching sports or playing games. The TV also supports – ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) that lowers input lag for a smooth gaming experience.

The Smart TV is powered by an ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad-core processor, four times faster than conventional TVs. It is equipped with a High RAM of 1.5 GB with an internal storage of 8GB. It ensures faster web – browsing, smoother multi-tasking & accurate performance. Ensuring endless entertainment, the TV supports content store with infotainment apps; that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, among others, that runs on the webOS TV smart interface. The content store also hosts a wide range of games for the users.

The 4K UHD Smart TV shall be priced for Rs. 43990/- and it will be available in all leading retail stores of the company and the official website of the company.