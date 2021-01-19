Vu Cinema TV-Action Series With 100W Cinematic Speaker and Support for Dual-Band Wi-Fi Launched in India

Vu Televisions has launched a new TV series in India namely ‘Vu Cinema TV-Action Series’ in two different sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch. It is worthy to note that this series is the successor of already launched Vu Cinema TV in 2020. The Smart TV will run on Android TV 9 Pie platform out of the box. Further, it features a 100W cinematic speaker which will ensure that users get a great sound experience whenever they are watching a movie or any other kind of content on it. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the specifications and price of the Vu Cinema TV-Action Series.

Vu Cinema TV-Action Series Specifications

The Vu Cinema TV-Action Series comes with a bezel-less frame and titanium grey soundbar to enhance the viewing experience for the user. The Smart TV features ‘Pixelium Technology’ which enables it to go as high as 500 nits when it comes to brightness. This technology also optimises light reflections on the screen by up to 40%.

Further, the Vu Cinema TV-Actions series supports 4K content and comes with HDR10+ certification with Dolby Vision technology allowing users to watch their favourite content in the highest quality possible. The screen of the Smart TV comes with support for 60Hz refresh rate.

Also, this is the first Vu TV series which supports MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation) technology which delivers a smooth motion rate for higher quality gaming. Then as mentioned above, there is a 100W cinematic speaker on Smart TV which comprises of 6 different speakers for delivering a better sound output. There is also a noise cancellation technology which enhances the audio quality delivered by the Vi Cinema TV-Action Series.

This Smart TV series runs on the Android TV 9 Pie platform and comes with support for Google Assistant for enabling voice search. There is also in-built Chromecast so that users can mirror content from their smartphones on the TV.

The Remote of the Smart TV comes with hotkeys for apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play. There is also support for dual-band Wi-Fi networks.

Vu Cinema TV-Action Series Price

Vu Cinema TV-Actions series has launched in two different sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch. Both the Smart TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The 55-inch model will be available for Rs 49,999 and the 65-inch model will be available for Rs 69,999. Users can purchase these Smart TVs exclusively from Amazon and Flipkart.