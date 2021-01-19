PhonePe Overtakes Google Pay as Most-Used UPI App in December 2020

PhonePe topped the chart in the last month of 2020 with a record 902.02 million transactions volume and a whopping Rs 182,126.88 crore value

By January 19th, 2021 AT 11:08 AM
  • Finance
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Flipkart-owned PhonePe became the leading UPI application in India during December 2020, overtaking the previous leader Google Pay. According to the data released by NPCI, a total of 207 banks are now live on UPI. NPCI said that a whopping 2,234.16 million transactions accounting for 4,16,176.21 crore took place in December. To recall, UPI recorded 2,210.23 million transactions in November and the same is almost the same in December. However, the overall transaction value stood at 3,90,999.15 crore in November. This is not the first time we are seeing PhonePe beating Google Pay in the UPI market, but the road is getting more challenging for the latter. Facebook-owned WhatsApp doubled its UPI transactions volume to 0.81 million with transactions value worth Rs 29.72 crore.

    WhatsApp Doubles UPI Transactions Volume

    WhatsApp rolled out full-fledged payments service based on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in November 2020. During the same month, the platform managed to clock just 0.31 million UPI transactions volume and Rs 13.87 crore transactions value. In December 2020, WhatsApp increased the numbers to 0.81 million transactions volume and Rs 29.71 crore value. That said, this is still a below-par performance from WhatsApp considering the massive user base it is having in India.

    PhonePe topped the chart in the last month of 2020 with a record 902.02 million transactions volume and a whopping Rs 182,126.88 crore value. Google Pay is second on the chart with 854.49 million transactions worth Rs 176,199.33 crore.

    Paytm Payments Bank, Axis Bank and Amazon Pay complete the top five list. Government’s BHIM app is sixth on the list with a mere 24.80 million transactions worth Rs 7,748.29 crore.

    Google Pay’s monthly volume growth rate is reduced, whereas the same for PhonePe increased. In recent times, we have seen a lot of consumers complaining about Google Pay and its services. The main highlight of UPI is instant money transfer facility. Several users complained that Google Pay is holding the funds for a while before transferring them to the recipient’s bank account. Thanks to this, PhonePe is gaining new customers and also increasing the UPI transactions volume. In November, PhonePe had 868.40 million transactions, and the number increased to 902.02 million in December.

    PhonePe will likely see improvement in overall UPI transactions volume in January 2020. As you can see, Google Pay and PhonePe together have a market share of more than 40%. According to the new NPCI norms, the two UPI apps will have to reduce their share to less than 30% by 2024.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    PhonePe Overtakes Google Pay as Most-Used UPI App in December 2020

    Flipkart-owned PhonePe became the leading UPI application in India during December 2020, overtaking the previous leader Google Pay. According to...

    module-4-img

    Realme C12 Now Comes in a 4GB RAM Model at Rs 9,999

    Realme has introduced a new 4GB+64GB variant of the Realme C12 in India. The new variant will compete with Moto...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Broadband 2021: 5 Plans Which Are Complete Value for Money

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the leading wired broadband service provider in India. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) which...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India Launch Today at 12:30 PM: Expected Price and Features

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Rs 449 Prepaid Mobile Phone Plan Offers 4GB Data for 56 Days

    module-4-img

    Poco X3 Will Be Available at Rs 13,999 for Limited Period: Should You Buy It?

    module-4-img

    Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Postpaid Plan Compared