Vodafone Idea Weekend Data Rollover is Here to Stay

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has extended the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer for users. For the unaware, Weekend Data Rollover offer from the telco enables the subscribers to utilise their leftover data from the week on the weekends. Vodafone Idea’s purpose behind introducing this offer last year was to let users easily stream more of high-quality content on weekends. It was much appreciated by the subscribers of the telco since Vi provided this offer with several of its prepaid offerings. Keep reading ahead to find out till how long the offer will stay.

Vodafone Idea Weekend Data Rollover Offer Extended till April

Vodafone Idea has extended the Weekend Data Rollover offer until April 17, 2021. It is worthy to note that the offer was originally salted slated to end on January 17, 2021. But looking at the new date revealed by the telco, the offer has been extended by 90 days.

The offer was introduced by Vi on October 19, 2020, and was only provided on select prepaid plans worth Rs 249 and more. Under the offer, all the unused data from Monday to Friday (week) is available for the user on the Weekend to utilise it and do whatever he/she wants from it. Whether the user wants to watch HD videos or download games, he/she can do it with this data.

To understand this offer better, let’s take an example. Suppose a Vi user has subscribed with the Rs 699 plan which offers 4GB daily data for 84 days with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with the Weekend Data Rollover offer. If the user consumes 2GB data every day during the week, the leftover 2GB daily data from Monday to Friday (10GB in total), will be offered to the user on the weekend that is Saturday and Sunday.

If the user still doesn’t consume the leftover data on the weekend, that data will be forfeited. Users can check the amount of data they have accumulated during the week by heading over to the ‘Active Packs & Services’ section of the telco’s mobile app. Users can also choose the SSD code ‘*99#’ for checking the data balance.

The plans from Vi which come with Weekend Data Rollover offer are: Rs 249, Rs 297, Rs 299, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 497, Rs 499, Rs 555, Rs 558, Rs 595, Rs 599, Rs 647, Rs 699, Rs 795, Rs 819, Rs 1197, Rs 2399, and Rs 595 plan.

Since Vi has extended the validity of the offer, users will be able to benefit from it for the next 90 days more at least.