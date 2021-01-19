Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Launched in India With 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, Check Price

Xiaomi has silently launched another product for the Indian market. This time, it is not a smartphone, but a laptop namely ‘Mi Notebook 14 (IC)’. This laptop is an addition in the Mi Notebook 14 series which also features Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake processor and has a standard 720p HD built-in webcam. Xiaomi has claimed that this laptop will offer a battery life of up to 10 hours. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the specifications and price of Mi Notebook 14 (IC).

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) comes with a 14-inch full-HD anti-glare display and a screen-to-body ratio of 81.2%. The laptop will run on Windows 10 Home Edition out of the box and is powered by the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor coupled with Intel UHD graphics 620. Users will also get an option to integrate the Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics with the processor.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. For connectivity, the laptop has two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI port, one USB 2.0 port, one DC jack, and a 3.5mm audio jack along with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi ac.

There is a standard 720p HD built-in on the laptop and for sound, it comes with two 2W speakers. It weighs 1.5 kgs and measures 323x228x17.95mm. The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) packs a 46Whr battery which is claimed to run up to 10 hours. Further, there is a 65W fast-charging adapter which can charge the laptop from 0% to 50% in just 35 minutes.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC)’s body is made of aluminium and magnesium alloy so the users are guaranteed to get a premium vibe from the laptop. It features a standard keyboard based on scissor-mechanism and offers a travel distance of 1.3mm to make typing experience comfortable for the user. There is a multi-touch trackpad which comes with support for multiple gestures and has palm-rejection technology which prevents the user from making accidental touches.

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Price

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) has been launched in India for Rs 43,999 for its 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage variant is priced Rs 46,999. The same 8GB RAM and 512GB variant paired with Nvidia MX250 is priced Rs 49,999. The laptop is available to purchase from the official website of Xiaomi India, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retail partners of the company.