Nokia Air Conditioners Launched by Flipkart at a Starting Price of Rs 30,999

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart today announced the launch of Nokia Air Conditioners. This marks Nokia’s entry into India’s home appliances segment. The Nokia Air Conditioners will retail in India at a starting price of Rs 30,999, and they can be picked up via Flipkart from December 29, 2020. The USP of Nokia Air Conditioners is the smart technology that monitors climate conditions connected with Wi-Fi. The new air conditioners from Nokia also come with user profiles which will come in very handy for the users. Other key features include triple inverter technology, noiseless operation, hidden display, stabiliser free operation and rapid room cooling. Flipkart also says the ACs come with anti-corrosive 100% copper internals with self-cleaning technology.

Nokia Air Conditioners Launched in India: What You Need to Know

The Nokia range of air conditioners come with unique features like Adjustable Inverter mode, environment-friendly R-32 refrigerant, Intelligent motion sensors and Wi-Fi connected Smart climate control. To provide healthy & hygienic air, the air conditioners are packed with assorted 6-in-1 filters and negative ioniser.

One of the key features of Nokia air conditioners is smart technology support. They feature an Intelligent Motion Sensor and has ifeel technology. Flipkart says the air conditioners supports smart features like the phone as remote, smart filter clean reminder, multiple scheduler, customised user-profiles and smart diagnosis.

Speaking about the launch, Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart, said, “We are excited to extend our collaboration with Nokia to bring ‘Made-in-India’ Nokia air conditioners to consumers. Over the course of last year, we have launched superior products, at the back of our extensive consumer understanding, to bring offerings that are customised for the needs of Indian consumers. Smart home appliances have paved their way into households that ask for ‘more’ from their devices, and hence with this latest launch of Nokia air conditioners we wanted to bring innovation beyond just cooling – to give both multifunctional and environmentally friendly experience to consumers.”

And the e-commerce giant also touts Minimalistic Design on the new Nokia air conditioners. The Nokia range of air conditioners are designed, engineered and manufactured entirely in India. Flipkart will be launching a total of five Nokia air conditioners at a starting price of Rs 30,999. However, the company did not reveal the differences between the five models.

Flipkart already launched other Nokia electronics such as Smart TVs, Android TV-based streaming devices, and more recently, it launched the Nokia laptop as well priced at Rs 59,999.