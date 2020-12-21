Airtel vs Jio Rs 999 Postpaid Plan: Which One is Better?

A few months back, Reliance Jio launched a series of new postpaid plans under the ‘JioPostpaid Plus’ branding. These new plans were a refreshing offer from the telco since for many years all the users could get from Reliance Jio when it came to postpaid plans was a Rs 199 plan which offered 25GB unlimited data and 100 SMS/day along with unlimited voice calling benefit. But after JioPostpaid Plus plans, users can get much more out of the postpaid offerings which put Jio in competition with other operators who offer similar plans. Today, we are going to be comparing the Rs 999 postpaid plans offered by Jio and Airtel and see which one is better. Keep reading ahead to find out more about this.

Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 999 postpaid plan from Airtel is the second most expensive plan from the telco. It offers users 150GB of data with the added benefit of 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling to any network within India. This plan also offers users Amazon Prime Video for 1 year totally free. Users also get a free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium, Disney+ Hotstar VIP for 1 year, and handset protection for free. There are other Airtel Thanks benefits included as well.

With this plan, users can get up to 3 add-ons. This means that there can be one primary connection and 3 add-on connections. There is also data rollover facility provided with this plan.

Jio Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 999 postpaid plan from Reliance Jio is also the second most expensive plan from the telco. This plan offers users 200GB data for free and thereafter charges Rs 10 for every addition gigabyte of data consumed. This plan can provide 3 add-on connections as well. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps. Users also get data rollover facility of up to 500GB data with this plan.

In over-the-top (OTT) benefits, users get a free subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Airtel vs Jio Rs 999 Postpaid Plans: Conclusion

In terms of OTT benefits, the clear winner here is Reliance Jio. This is because it also offers a free subscription of Netflix. When it comes to the data offered, Reliance Jio leads by offering 200GB data instead of Airtel’s 150GB data. Apart from these differences, both the plans are largely similar. The number of add-on connections is also similar. So at the end of the day, Jio’s Rs 999 postpaid plan is only marginally better than Airtel’s.